Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Secret Agent Striker" by Tim Pearce


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Secret Agent Striker" - a children’s adventure book written by Tim Pearce and illustrated by Jodie Dowie.

Oxford, United Kingdom, January 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Secret Agent Striker

A fully illustrated children’s story book featuring Sam Carter, a footballer but no ordinary footballer.

Sam is on course to be England’s greatest ever and he has a big secret. Sam plays for Southvale FC but by night he is a Secret Agent working for MI6 keeping the world safe.

Join Sam on an adventure accompanied by Agent Sarah Smith and Agent Li Parker in a race against time to stop children all over the world from being brainwashed.

Can Sam save the day or will he be stopped by the unexplainable forces he meets along the way?

Secret Agent Striker is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 154 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940888
Dimensions: 15.2 x 0.9 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08QDHHD8C
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SAST
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About the Author
Tim Pearce is a Sunday Times and USA Today bestselling author... in his dreams. Currently residing in Camberley, Surrey with his wife and two children Tim was born and dragged up in Basildon, Essex, and hopes to be Basildon’s finest export since Depeche Mode and Denise Van Outen.

He considers Christopher Nolan, Neil Druckmann, Hideo Kojima and J.J. Abrams the greatest storytellers of our generation and takes inspiration from them in his storytelling.

A legend in his own lunchtime, when not writing Tim spends his time coaching at Camberley Town Youth FC imparting his footballing wisdom (or lack thereof) onto his players.

If you ever see Tim, he is more than happy to spend time discussing his work but would also like to remind you that 5’7” is considered tall in Indonesia.

Updates on Sam’s journey and details of can be found at:
www.secretagentstriker.co.uk
www.facebook.com/secretagentstriker
www.twitter.com/MrTPearce
www.instagram.com/MrTPearce

About the Illustrator
Jodie Dowie is a hardworking mum of four with a life-long passion for illustration and creative drawing.

Jodie's style is pencil, pen and freehand digital. She enjoys children's illustrating as it allows her to utilise her creative skills to produce simple, yet bold and eye-pleasing pictures that bring the author’s text to life.

About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

