Registration Opens for SMi’s 3rd Annual Injectable Drug Delivery Conference 2021

SMi Reports: The Injectable Drug Delivery Conference returns as a virtual event on 12th and 13th May 2021.

This year’s event will assess the evolving regulatory environment of injectable drug delivery with industry and regulatory representatives presenting updates on current guidelines.



Download the event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom1a



Key reasons to attend:



- Delve into the latest work in complex formulation for subcutaneous delivery

- Benchmark against leading pharma companies working to enhance device design and development

- Understand the regulatory environment of the injectables space from leading regulatory and industry advisors

- Engage in industry case studies on design controls, human factors and parenteral formulation



Featured Speakers for 2021:

• Amanda Matthews, Senior Director CMC, Devices, Pfizer

• Cinzia Rotella, Senior Scientist, Sanofi

• Bjorg Hunter, RA NextGen Drug-Device Department Manager, Novo Nordisk

• Tina Arien, Principal Scientist, Drug Product Development – Parenterals and Liquids, Janssen Pharmaceutica

• Jonathan Sutch, Medicinal Specialist, BSI

• Camille Dagallier, Formulation and Drug Process Development Senior Scientist, Sanofi

• Vikas Jaitley, Director, Global Regulatory Affairs Transitional Medicine and Devices, Merck

• Blake Green, Senior Manager Regulatory Affairs, Amgen

• Mark Palmer, Scientific Leader, Biopharm Device Engineering, GSK

• Christian Dechant, Director Primary Packaging and Process Development, Boehringer Ingelheim



Who should attend:

Executives, Directors, VPs, Heads, Principals, Managers, Scientists, Researchers of:

• Autoinjectors

• Wearables

• Device Engineering

• Human Factors

• CMC

• Injectables

• Sterile Manufacturing

• Packaging

• Regulatory Affairs



Register at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom1a

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Delegate rate £299

Commercial rate £699



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Alia Malick at amalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6168.



For media queries, please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088.



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom1a



