Evergreen Rehab and Wellness Now Offering MedX Phototherapy (Laser Therapy)

Coquitlam, Canada, January 21, 2021 --(



Evergreen Rehab and Wellness Coquitlam will now provide patients with MedX Phototherapy, also known as light and laser therapy; a safe and highly effective treatment method that offers a rapid, drug free, non-invasive healing solution. The MedX Phototherapy Treatment Systems enhance patient outcomes by accelerating tissue healing, reducing pain and decreasing edema and inflammation. By incorporating MedX Phototherapy treatments, patients will experience improved treatment results for a number of conditions such as: arthritis, muscle tension and spasms, acute and chronic pain, post operative wounds and other types of conditions. This laser therapy is offered under Chiropractic. Licensed and skilled Chiropractor will administer this laser therapy.



About the Evergreen Rehab and Wellness



Evergreen Rehab and Wellness is a group of highly skilled and licensed professionals, dedicated to providing premium quality healthcare. It is a multidisciplinary clinic providing the following services: Chiropractic, Physiotherapy, Registered Massage Therapy, Acupuncture, Kinesiology, Personal Training, Active Rehabilitation and Clinical Counselling. Evergreen believes in a holistic approach to health which is why most of the treatments are completely non-invasive and chemical-free. The patient will also undergo a thorough assessment before starting a treatment. It continuously empowers individuals to live in a healthy, natural and pain-free life.



Dr. Chris Park

604.449.5859



https://evergreenclinic.ca/

#100C-504 Cottonwood Ave., Coquitlam, BC



