Press Releases Blingvine Press Release

Receive press releases from Blingvine: By Email RSS Feeds: Blingvine Creates a Collection of Designer Love Pendants and Fashion Jewellery Gifts for Valentine’s Day

Blingvine offers a collection of Fashion Jewellery appropriate for gifting for couples at Valentine’s Day.

Chandigarh, India, January 21, 2021 --(



“Love is a forever thing and a gift from your loved one deserves to last an eternity just like your love for one another. Valentine’s Day gifts are an emotional piece and stay close to your heart always. Blingvine is a firm believer of this and to celebrate eternal love, we have laid out an entire collection of high-quality fashion jewellery which makes the best Valentine’s gift for women. From heart pendants to earrings and heart-shaped crystal bracelets, these unique designs are sure to win the hearts of all women. The fine craftsmanship of these jewellery pieces and high-quality raw materials make it a perfect gift from your lover that you can cherish for a lifetime,” said a senior executive at Blingvine.



With over a 100 gifting options to choose from, Blingvine gives couples in a long-distance relationship or nearby the chance to make the most of Valentine's Day by offering services to Send Valentine gifts to India through its portal www.blingvine.com. Throughout Valentine's week Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, Valentine's Day - bind the heart in your eternal love with precious gifts like fashion jewellery. Chandigarh, India, January 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Just as the season of love approaches, Blingvine, a fashion jewellery brand in India, adds a romantic range of imitation jewellery suitable for gifting at Valentine’s Day. The range includes a collection of heart-shaped pendant sets, Rose floral jewellery, heart-shaped crystal bracelets and earrings etc. The gemstone necklaces are also an attraction for the visitors on the website because of its cat-eye faux stones and vibrant colours.“Love is a forever thing and a gift from your loved one deserves to last an eternity just like your love for one another. Valentine’s Day gifts are an emotional piece and stay close to your heart always. Blingvine is a firm believer of this and to celebrate eternal love, we have laid out an entire collection of high-quality fashion jewellery which makes the best Valentine’s gift for women. From heart pendants to earrings and heart-shaped crystal bracelets, these unique designs are sure to win the hearts of all women. The fine craftsmanship of these jewellery pieces and high-quality raw materials make it a perfect gift from your lover that you can cherish for a lifetime,” said a senior executive at Blingvine.With over a 100 gifting options to choose from, Blingvine gives couples in a long-distance relationship or nearby the chance to make the most of Valentine's Day by offering services to Send Valentine gifts to India through its portal www.blingvine.com. Throughout Valentine's week Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, Valentine's Day - bind the heart in your eternal love with precious gifts like fashion jewellery. Contact Information Blingvine

Tanvi Gupta

800-923-9999



https://www.blingvine.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Blingvine