Private Placement Markets to Expand Into the Construction Surety Bond Business

Private Placement Markets to begin incorporating Construction Surety Bonds into its current portfolio of Residential & Commercial Construction Products & Services.

According to Steve Muehler, “The United States private construction spending was about $992 Billion Dollars in 2018, and that new construction spending is forecasted to reach over $1.53 Trillion U.S. Dollars by 2022. With our expansive portfolio of Residential & Commercial Construction lending products, packaging all of that with Construction Completion Bonds, Environmental Bonds & Labor & Material Bonds only makes sense for our portfolio of Residential and Commercial Builders and our portfolio of Lenders and Institutional Investment partners.”



Private Placement Markets Commercial Insurance plans to begin Commercial Insurance Brokerage Operations in February of 2021.



Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



Los Angeles, CA, January 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Steve Muehler, the Founder and Senior Managing Member of the Private Placement Markets and the forthcoming Private Placement Markets Commercial Insurance, today stated that the companies will be entering into the Commercial Construction Surety Bond business in February of 2021. Private Placement Markets Commercial Insurance will initially only operate in California, but a nationwide rollout of its products and services will be available nationwide in 2021.

According to Steve Muehler, "The United States private construction spending was about $992 Billion Dollars in 2018, and that new construction spending is forecasted to reach over $1.53 Trillion U.S. Dollars by 2022. With our expansive portfolio of Residential & Commercial Construction lending products, packaging all of that with Construction Completion Bonds, Environmental Bonds & Labor & Material Bonds only makes sense for our portfolio of Residential and Commercial Builders and our portfolio of Lenders and Institutional Investment partners."

Private Placement Markets Commercial Insurance plans to begin Commercial Insurance Brokerage Operations in February of 2021.

Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a "common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today's market."

