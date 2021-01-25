MIP Fund Accounting Software Garners First Place for Best Customer Support in 2021 Best of Finance Software Award from TrustRadius

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Community Brands Press Release

Austin, TX, January 25, 2021 --(



In the awards for Best of Finance Software, MIP cloud financial management system earned first place in the Accounting category for Customer Service.



Additionally, MIP won second place in both the Usability and Features attribute segments. To win, each nominated organization had to receive at least 10 TrustRadius reviews in the past year that featured a specific mention of their product’s customer support, feature set, or usability. Winners also had to rank in the top three positions of their category in terms of what percentage of positive responses they earned this year.



“We are excited to announce our first-ever ‘Best of’ Award winners,” said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. “Let’s face it: not all products are created equal, and neither are all technology buyers. That’s why at TrustRadius we’re always looking for new ways to help buyers make great decisions. By highlighting products that come with outstanding attributes like customer service, feature sets, and usability, we can help more buyers navigate to products that will meet their unique needs.”



“We are so thrilled with being awarded top in Customer Service, and for our Usability and Features,” said Brandy Keller, Senior Director, Product, Nonprofit and Education. “We strive to empower nonprofits, associations, K-12 schools and government organizations with our fund accounting and financial management solutions by providing all of the tools needed to manage their complex financial processes. With GASB and FASB compliant reporting, customizable dashboards and reports, advanced security features, and more functionality that scales as organizations grow, our technology is right by their side. And, these awards are a testament to the continued support and partnership that we have with our customers - they are truly what inspires us to serve them.”



TrustRadius has been issuing Top Rated awards across hundreds of business technology categories for several years. Based solely on user satisfaction ratings, the Top-Rated award is an indication of overall customer advocacy. These new awards provide a way to not only showcase customer satisfaction, but also demonstrate why customers are so satisfied with a particular product.



About MIP: MIP Fund Accounting® is the gold standard for true fund accounting and an industry-leading solution from Community Brands. As a comprehensive, configurable solution, MIP Fund Accounting enables associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools, and government entities to better achieve their missions by providing complete financial oversight and robust payroll and human resource management solutions. Organizations can make better financial decisions, track, report, and manage finances, and execute financial management with greater precision. For more information, visit: http://www.mip.com.



