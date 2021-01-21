Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Praises Nomination of Dr. Rachel Levine

Press Releases Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Press Release

Allentown, PA, January 21, 2021 --(



“As a graduate of Harvard and the Tulane Medical School, a Professor at the Penn State School of Medicine, former Surgeon General of Pennsylvania, President of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials and the current Secretary of Health for Pennsylvania she has all the credentials one could ask for,” said Corinne Goodwin, Executive Director of Eastern PA Trans Equity Project. “As a person of transgender experience her nomination is groundbreaking, but the truth is, she has the experience and tools needed to serve the citizens of our nation - and that is what matters most,” Goodwin continued.



Contact Information Eastern PA Trans Equity Project

Corinne Goodwin

484-602-5918



PATransEquity.org



