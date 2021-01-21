Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Perle Systems Press Release

Receive press releases from Perle Systems: By Email RSS Feeds: Ariane Medical Use Perle WiFi Device Servers to Make Their Papillon+ Cancer Treatment System Wireless and Portable

IOLAN WiFi Device Servers provide a safe and secure way to transmit serial RS232 data over WiFi.

Princeton, NJ, January 21, 2021 --(



The Ariane R&D Team wanted their next-generation treatment system, the Papillon+, to be more accessible by utilizing WiFi to make it portable. The blueprint was for a cable-free system, that could be moved from one location to another. This would allow for treatments to be carried out in Brachytherapy Suites, Treatment Rooms, and Operating Theatres. This mobility would also enable smaller trusts, hospitals, and municipalities to pool together their financial resources and share the Papillon+, ultimately making cancer treatment available in more locations.



The Papillon+ system consists of:



1. the main unit that delivers radiation inside a treatment room,

2. the PC workstation operated by medical staff located outside the treatment room,

3. the treatment room door warning sensor.



All the equipment is located within 20 ft. of each other and requires reliable, real-time data transfer. Mark Davies explains, “In the design process, we needed a way for the equipment to communicate seamlessly without hard-wired connections. However, all the equipment inside the main treatment unit had serial RS232 communication ports that did not support 802.11 WiFi. After tinkering with a bespoke solution, ourselves, we found Perle IOLAN Wireless Device Servers. They provided the safe and secure way to transmit the serial RS232 data over WiFi, between the workstation, door sensor, and treatment unit.”



This wireless operation facilitates location flexibility and avoids the need for hazardous cables within the treatment room. Perle is proud to be a part of the Papillon+ turn-key solution that enhances patient care and increases survival rates.



About Ariane Medical Systems: www.arianemedicalsystems.com



Ariane Medical Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2005. Since then we have worked alongside our clinical partners, to optimize the delivery of low-energy X-rays to accessible tumors. Following our success with the Papillon 50 for Rectal treatments, we developed the Papillon+. This system was designed from the ground-up to be wireless, cable-free, and suitable for transportation and operation in many clinical use environments. Key to the system was the development of interchangeable ‘treatment adaptors’ which allow for several different clinical applications. This flexibility in treatment option and wireless mobility is allowing us to bring cancer treatments to the patients across Europe and importantly developing countries without access to these live saving treatments.



About Perle Systems: www.perle.com

Founded in 1976, Perle Systems designs and manufactures highly reliable device networking, media conversion, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity hardware. With an extensive range of solutions, Perle products are ideal for organizations that need to establish network connectivity across multiple locations, securely transmit critical and sensitive information, or remotely monitor and control networked devices and appliances. Perle has offices in 9 countries and sells its products through a globally established distributor, system integrator, and reseller channel. Princeton, NJ, January 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Ariane Medical Systems have been delivering ground-breaking cancer radiation treatment for over 10 years. Mark Davies, Sales Manager at Ariane Medical Systems, explains, “The type of non-surgical radiotherapy that we specialize in is suitable for rectal/bowel, superficial skin, and breast cancers. The Papillon systems deliver low-energy, high-dose, targeted x-rays via patented X-ray tube technology. Unlike traditional radiotherapy, little or no capital expenditure is required for protective radiation shielding in hospital suites due to the low energies used.”The Ariane R&D Team wanted their next-generation treatment system, the Papillon+, to be more accessible by utilizing WiFi to make it portable. The blueprint was for a cable-free system, that could be moved from one location to another. This would allow for treatments to be carried out in Brachytherapy Suites, Treatment Rooms, and Operating Theatres. This mobility would also enable smaller trusts, hospitals, and municipalities to pool together their financial resources and share the Papillon+, ultimately making cancer treatment available in more locations.The Papillon+ system consists of:1. the main unit that delivers radiation inside a treatment room,2. the PC workstation operated by medical staff located outside the treatment room,3. the treatment room door warning sensor.All the equipment is located within 20 ft. of each other and requires reliable, real-time data transfer. Mark Davies explains, “In the design process, we needed a way for the equipment to communicate seamlessly without hard-wired connections. However, all the equipment inside the main treatment unit had serial RS232 communication ports that did not support 802.11 WiFi. After tinkering with a bespoke solution, ourselves, we found Perle IOLAN Wireless Device Servers. They provided the safe and secure way to transmit the serial RS232 data over WiFi, between the workstation, door sensor, and treatment unit.”This wireless operation facilitates location flexibility and avoids the need for hazardous cables within the treatment room. Perle is proud to be a part of the Papillon+ turn-key solution that enhances patient care and increases survival rates.About Ariane Medical Systems: www.arianemedicalsystems.comAriane Medical Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2005. Since then we have worked alongside our clinical partners, to optimize the delivery of low-energy X-rays to accessible tumors. Following our success with the Papillon 50 for Rectal treatments, we developed the Papillon+. This system was designed from the ground-up to be wireless, cable-free, and suitable for transportation and operation in many clinical use environments. Key to the system was the development of interchangeable ‘treatment adaptors’ which allow for several different clinical applications. This flexibility in treatment option and wireless mobility is allowing us to bring cancer treatments to the patients across Europe and importantly developing countries without access to these live saving treatments.About Perle Systems: www.perle.comFounded in 1976, Perle Systems designs and manufactures highly reliable device networking, media conversion, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity hardware. With an extensive range of solutions, Perle products are ideal for organizations that need to establish network connectivity across multiple locations, securely transmit critical and sensitive information, or remotely monitor and control networked devices and appliances. Perle has offices in 9 countries and sells its products through a globally established distributor, system integrator, and reseller channel. Contact Information Perle Systems

Julie McDaniel

1-800-467-3753



www.perle.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Perle Systems Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend