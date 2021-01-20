Telemarketing Services Professional Chris Grothe Joins Quality Contact Solutions as VP of Operations

Press Releases Quality Contact Solutions Press Release Share Blog

Natalie.Barq@qualitycontactsolutions.com Aurora, NE, January 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Quality Contact Solutions, Inc. (QCS) is pleased to announce that Chris Grothe has joined the organization as Vice President of Operations. Grothe is responsible for driving business performance and for ensuring QCS clients achieve their business process outsourcing goals.Before joining the QCS team, Grothe racked up nearly three decades of call center and telemarketing services industry experience. Throughout his extensive career his passion for identifying opportunities and executing new strategies within an outsourced call center setting has fueled his success. In addition, Grothe has key experience in leading organizational change initiatives. As a telemarketing services professional leader, Grothe has immersed himself in the Servant Leadership philosophy and prioritizes removing obstacles that may hinder his team’s success."We are thrilled to have Chris join our team. He's a skilled leader and is a great fit for the hungry, humble, smart culture we've built," said Angela Garfinkel, President and Founder of Quality Contact Solutions. "With his track record of successful organizational development, operations improvement and change management, Chris perfectly complements our talented leadership team.”Grothe is excited to make an impact. "I've been impressed with the tremendous ownership, effort, and passion from the entire QCS team," Grothe noted. "When it comes to executing client programs, the team is persistent and works with urgency to achieve objectives and goals," said Grothe. "It is my goal to ensure we continue to leverage the vast talent and knowledge we have as a company and to position the QCS operations team and our owner-operator partners for continued success."About Quality Contact SolutionsQuality Contact Solutions (QCS) is a certified woman-owned business enterprise and an industry leader in call center and telemarketing services solutions, including B2B and B2C programs. QCS offers many telemarketing services including outsourced sales, upsell, cross-sell, surveys, lead generation, sales lead qualification, appointment setting, inside sales and inbound customer service. The QCS expertise resides in providing turnkey outsourced call center services that augments sales and marketing programs across a variety of industries.Media Contact:Natalie Barq516-656-5113Natalie.Barq@qualitycontactsolutions.com Contact Information Quality Contact Solutions

