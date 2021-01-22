Press Releases Oculid Press Release

Receive press releases from Oculid: By Email RSS Feeds: Oculid Secures Next Round of Seed Funding Led by IBB Ventures

Berlin, Germany, January 22, 2021 --(



Oculid, one of the fastest-growing and innovative user testing platforms, uses precise gaze tracking algorithms on mobile phone cameras to help marketing and UX teams better understand their users’ attention and behavior towards their products and marketing campaigns prior to releasing them.



“The future of user testing is here. Before Oculid, eye tracking user testing was costly and artificially produced in labs, therefore not widely used or even known. We are changing that by providing highly accurate tests that can be done using smartphones in a remote setting at a fraction of the in-lab costs. This means anyone anywhere can find out if their webpage is intuitive or their marketing campaign is effective, before launching it, which can result in significant cost savings for those companies,” said Dr. Antje Venjakob, Oculid’s CEO. “On top of that, considering today’s circumstances caused by the pandemic, we allow companies to continue gaining valuable insights into their users’ behaviors regardless of where they are located.”



The new funds will be used to expand Oculid’s presence in the European market and to strengthen their testing platform features including a launch of an iOS testing capability. This will include expanding their team of engineers and marketers.



"We were impressed by the innovative business focus and the TU Berlin spin-off team led by a female founder Dr. Antje Venjakob," said Sabine Wolff, Investment Manager at IBB Ventures.



"Oculid is a great team with a highly innovative product providing significant customer benefit and an outstanding opportunity. I am very happy to continue to join their journey," said business angel Alfred Moeckel. Berlin, Germany, January 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Oculid, the eye tracking platform for remote user experience testing and marketing research, announced today completion of a seed funding round led by IBB Ventures and joined by the company’s existing investors.Oculid, one of the fastest-growing and innovative user testing platforms, uses precise gaze tracking algorithms on mobile phone cameras to help marketing and UX teams better understand their users’ attention and behavior towards their products and marketing campaigns prior to releasing them.“The future of user testing is here. Before Oculid, eye tracking user testing was costly and artificially produced in labs, therefore not widely used or even known. We are changing that by providing highly accurate tests that can be done using smartphones in a remote setting at a fraction of the in-lab costs. This means anyone anywhere can find out if their webpage is intuitive or their marketing campaign is effective, before launching it, which can result in significant cost savings for those companies,” said Dr. Antje Venjakob, Oculid’s CEO. “On top of that, considering today’s circumstances caused by the pandemic, we allow companies to continue gaining valuable insights into their users’ behaviors regardless of where they are located.”The new funds will be used to expand Oculid’s presence in the European market and to strengthen their testing platform features including a launch of an iOS testing capability. This will include expanding their team of engineers and marketers."We were impressed by the innovative business focus and the TU Berlin spin-off team led by a female founder Dr. Antje Venjakob," said Sabine Wolff, Investment Manager at IBB Ventures."Oculid is a great team with a highly innovative product providing significant customer benefit and an outstanding opportunity. I am very happy to continue to join their journey," said business angel Alfred Moeckel. Contact Information Oculid

Agata Gaertner

+49 152 22392823



oculid.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Oculid