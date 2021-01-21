NY Times & USA Today Bestseller Celebrates the Release of "Cold Case Reopened"

Press Releases Caridad Pineiro Press Release

With over one million romance novels sold worldwide and fifty-plus published works, novelist Caridad Pineiro continues to please readers with her stories.

Belmar, NJ, January 21, 2021 --(



“I’ve written for a few other Harlequin imprints and even helped launch their Nocturne line, but I’m very excited to be spreading my wings and trying something new with this Intrigue story,” says Pineiro, who is no stranger to writing tales of suspense spiced with romance.



Pineiro is so well-known for her works including Latinos that she was dubbed “The Queen of Latina Romance” by the award-winning television show Jane the Virgin. In 2017, Pineiro was tapped to ghostwrite Snow Falling, the novel tie-in for that show. In May 2021, Hallmark Publishing will be releasing South Beach Love, another novel featuring Latino characters and culture.



In Cold Case Reopened, Pineiro travels far from her Jersey Shore roots to Colorado for a tale about a sister who is desperate to find out what really happened when her twin disappeared six months earlier. Assisted by a local detective, the search for the truth will draw them together, but a lethal web of lies may lead them into an inescapable trap.



When asked about why she chose a cold case theme for her latest book, Pineiro said, “I am a huge fan of shows like Cold Justice and crime documentaries. I think this is a story that both true crime fans and romance readers will both enjoy.”



212-885-9278



www.caridad.com



