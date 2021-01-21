Gaiainnovations Releases a Visionary New Book with the Title "Message from the Future: We Made It"

This visionary new book is an attempt to describe the future how it might become if we take the right decisions today.

The book is a vision of humanity living around half a century into the future. The main message is that mankind made the transition to a more loving, brighter and enlightened future. In this book the reader gets to experience what life is like in this future society where mankind have managed to overcome most of its problems.



The book presents numerous conversations about the difference between their society and how they managed the transition. This is also set in a future where contact with our cosmic friend is beginning to be normal.



With so many humans going through so much hardship and problems these days we need a vision of a better future and that is exactly what this book is all about. It’s an attempt to describe the future how it might become if we take the right decisions today.



Publisher: www.gaiainnovations.org

