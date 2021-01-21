Big Trees Inc. Helps Family Preserve Memorial Tree

Press Releases Big Tree Supply Inc. Press Release

The company was first approached by the family in the Fall of 2020 about moving the memorial tree. The family had dedicated the tree, a 20’ Blossoming Cherry Tree, in the memory of their son who died at birth 8 years ago. However, the family was planning on moving, but not to a permanent location, so they were not able to take the tree with them. The family contacted the City of Snohomish and were able to work out an alternate solution, moving the tree to one of the city’s parks.



Once the sale of the house was completed the logistics of the tree transplanting could also be finalized. In late December 2020, Big Trees Inc., was able to dig up the memorial tree and move it to a relatively new park in Snohomish, in an ideal location for a large canopy tree. The family was extremely happy with the new location and grateful for Big Trees’. help.



"The cherry tree extraction turned out really well, and the tree looks fantastic in its new location," said Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees. "I love it when we can help people save trees and preserve memories. This was win-win for all parties involved."



Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at https://bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700.



