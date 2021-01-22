Innomaint CMMS Launched InnoTalk Mobile App for Team Collaboration

Innomaint CMMS is the best Cloud based maintenance management software in the market and it continues to live up to the reputation of being constantly up-to-date with new technology to upgrade the user experience and thereby maintaining its position at the top.

Owing to its constant quest and zeal for excellence, Innomaint is at the receiving end of awards and accolades. Most affordable software, Best CMMS Software 2020, & top field service management software awards from various software review sites and directories speak volumes of the competency of InnoMaint. In addition, Innomaint has also received an award from CIO Review as Top field force software solutions 2020.



In today’s highly competitive business world, everyone is in the race to secure a good position in their field of business.



In order to hasten the communication between internal teams via secure channels, Innomaint is glad to introduce InnoTalk PTT (Push to talk) app - a walkie talkie solution for internal team collaboration to improve work efficiency and to be well poised to handle emergency situations with due regard and priority.



InnoTalk PTT solution uses modern LMR technologies for transmission of digital information & broadcast of voice messages via both transceivers, unidirectional at a time.



It can connect wireless devices of any type, network anywhere. The benefits for teams using InnoTalk PTT are as under:



1) Instant peer communication within a group using Push To Talk feature.



2) Updation of knowledge for maintenance personnel in a smart way to be in tune with the latest innovations in the industry via RSS Feed.



3) Emergency alerts in the interest of safety of the community.



4) Provision for common chat among group members for team collaboration with Social engagement options(Network feed) such as like, share & comment for healthy interactions.



