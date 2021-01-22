Embien Offers an Embedded Systems Security Service for Edge Devices

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Embien Technologies India Private Limited Press Release

Embien Technologies is proud to announce the launch of its specialized service called Embedded Systems Security Services – a holistic approach for all Embedded IoT Devices based Cyber Security requirements.

Madurai, IL, January 22, 2021 --



Embien’s Embedded Systems Security Service helps customers create secure products that stand the test of time. Their service offerings include - Secure Boot for Embedded Systems, Secure Remote Firmware Updates, IoT Security and Data Protection, Security Audit and OS Hardening. These services ensure that underlying security mechanisms such as High assurance boot (HAB), Trusted Platform Module (TPM), Cryptographic Accelerator and Assurance Module (CAAM), Hardware Cryptographic engines are put to full use. Their services include integration of Linux Security Modules such as AppArmor and SELinux & other defensive mechanisms like OTP Fuses, JTAG/Debugger blocking, debug ports disablements etc. Initiating protective and reactive actions in times of unauthorized access can also be done based on customer needs.



While speaking at the launch meeting, Embien’s CEO, Mr. Saravana Pandian Annamalai, stated, “Having worked with leading semiconductor companies, we hold unparalleled expertise in developing & implementing secure bootloaders, running remote firmware updates, acquiring and storing data securely. We understand the nuances & challenges involved in managing the performance, processor/memory resources for embedded systems and have come up with a best-in-class IoT Security Architecture that can meet for all your security requirements. This places us at a unique position to secure your products in the quickest possible time.” For more information, visit - www.embien.com/



Embien specializes in developing Secure Boot for Embedded Systems & helps improving the security grade of embedded devices by performing threat and vulnerability analysis and hardening. It helps adopt security centered development processes & incorporate proven approaches in software design and development.



Backed with years of experience in working with latest crypto-graphics algorithms & protocols, Embien is well-acquitted with TLS1.3 implementation on embedded devices. Additionally, compiler defense mechanisms such as executable space protection, address space randomization, stack checks and code obfuscations are employed to protect the system. Their team carries out periodic reviews and updates keeping the system protected.https://www.embien.com/embedded-systems-security-services



About Embien Technologies



Embien Technologies is a leading embedded systems development company specialized in high-tech engineering, helping clients take competitive lead in their markets. Incorporated in 2010, with offices in USA and India, we have been successfully delivering turnkey services across geographies and industry verticals. Our deep domain expertise and technology leadership helps us serve our customer better in different sectors such as: semiconductors, medical, industrial automation, automotive, consumer electronics and mission critical solutions.



Gopalakrishnan Mani, Director - Technical

Embien Technologies India Pvt. Ltd

Palatine, Illinois - 60074

Phone: +1 224 836 1572

https://www.embien.com

Saranya Mariswari

+1-224-836-1572



www.embien.com

Second Floor,

13/10 Alagar Kovil Main Road,

Behind Bharath Petrol Bunk,

Surveyor Colony,

Madurai - 625 007.



