INSYNC 2020 Year in Review – Major Highlights | Inspired by Connections

The 2020 year in review for INSYNC that looks back at the highlight events and the major milestones achieved by the company.

Kolkata, India, January 22, 2021 --



The year started at INSYNC with the Annual INSYNC Picnic, a wholesome event to help grow connections with both new and the old members of the team and bring a sense of jolly living into play.



INSYNC physically participated in several national and international events like the SAP SMB Innovation Summit in February and Meet Magento India to showcase their world-class solutions. Women’s Day, Saraswati Puja, ISO Workshops and many more internal events were also organized.



The following months saw nation-wide lockdowns across the world due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It did not make INSYNC go out of sync. Instead, they shifted to a digital work culture to maintain an uninterrupted flow of work. This also allowed their annual business conference, Insynchrony 2020, to be organized as a first-ever fully digital conference. The yearly hackathon was turned into a hybrid event and conducted through digital communication between teams participating from office and home. Shifting to a digital work culture ensured uninterrupted support to customers while maintaining the health and safety of the INSYNC team.



2020 was the year of achieving new milestones for INSYNC. From the first-ever, fully digital business conference, InSynchrony 2020 and hybrid annual Hackathon to the first-ever online Remote-Hiring and sharing of Personalized Birthday Hamper to all team members to keep the feeling of staying connected even in times of isolation.



Embracing the power of infinite connections, INSYNC came forth with its new brand identity #InspiredByConnections and became the re-branded and redesigned organization of today. A brand new product, INSYNC COMMERCE was also launched. An Omnichannel Integrated B2B Commerce Solution that offers a seamless end-to-end platform to its users.



They also introduced enhanced integration support for Sage 300, SAP Business ByDesign, Zoho Books, Supership, Walmart, ChannelAdvisor, Swell Ecommerce, Zoho Commerce, and many more applications. New partnerships and affiliations were formed with Priority Technology Partner and Amazon Service Provider Network (SPN).



APPSeCONNECT, INSYNC’s flagship integration solution, also got upgraded with new features such as a visual integration builder called ProcessFlow, REST Adapter Support, AI-based Error Handling, a revamped UI, and an improved Environment and Hosting Agent.



Team events also made a comeback as digital and hybrid events with the organization of Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Cultural Program (Agomoni), Diwali Celebrations, Book Lovers’ Campaign, Christmas (Secret Santa), etc.



2020 was a year of hardships and challenges. With the new lessons learned, INSYNC aspires to bring even better solutions in the coming years.



Sayan Sengupta

+91-9830027106



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



