Visit us at: https://www.burrich.co.uk Mansfield, United Kingdom, January 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Burrich, the "Property Package People," are reinventing property maintenance. They feel the existing model for the construction sector is broken with customers struggling to have trust in tradespeople. What’s different with Burrich is they offer property maintenance on a subscription-based service, either monthly or yearly from £20 per month, with unlimited call outs, and as a thank you from Burrich they will pay for a portion of your materials each year, as well as a free property health check worth £30.They offer 6 packages with 15 trades available (Burrich Essential, Burrich Advanced, Burrich Pro, Burrich Garden, Burrich Landlord and Burrich Commercial). Each package has a different amount of trades depending on how much maintenance a customer would prefer to have.Purchasing their packages in lockdown, they realise how important it is to keep safe and warm during this period. While England remain in a national lockdown they are offering new and existing customers 50% off their package while still offering the full service, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.Visit us at: https://www.burrich.co.uk Contact Information Burrich

James Rich

+447305780030



www.burrich.co.uk



