Private Placement Markets

Private Placement Markets to Begin Offering USDA Loan Products in February 2021


Steve Muehler, Founder and President of Private Placement Markets, announced that the Firm will expand its Real Estate and Business Loan Operations by adding USDA Loan Products in February of 2021.

Los Angeles, CA, January 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Beginning in January of 2021, Private Placement Markets will begin offering the following USDA Loan Products Nationwide. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development operates over fifty financial assistance programs for a variety of rural applications. USDA provides funding opportunities for rural small businesses through loan, loan guarantees ang grants.

According to Steve Muehler, a recent Harris Poll suggests that almost 40% of Americans are thinking of moving to less populated areas. According to Realtor.com’s “Market Hotness Rankings,” Suburban Communities are outpacing Urban Areas with suburban zip codes growing by more than 13% over the last year. We see a need coming in the very near future for financial services geared towards companies and business operating in more rural environments.

The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.

News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler
Private Placement Markets
Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member
