Private Placement Markets to Begin Offering USDA Loan Products in February 2021

Steve Muehler, Founder and President of Private Placement Markets, announced that the Firm will expand its Real Estate and Business Loan Operations by adding USDA Loan Products in February of 2021.

Los Angeles, CA, January 22, 2021



According to Steve Muehler, a recent Harris Poll suggests that almost 40% of Americans are thinking of moving to less populated areas. According to Realtor.com’s “Market Hotness Rankings,” Suburban Communities are outpacing Urban Areas with suburban zip codes growing by more than 13% over the last year. We see a need coming in the very near future for financial services geared towards companies and business operating in more rural environments.



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets.



News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler



