Matcha Design Agency of the Year 2020; Tulsa Local Design Shop Wins Gold from Ad World Masters


Tulsa, OK, January 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Tulsa, Oklahoma design and media firm Matcha Design has been awarded GOLD and named the TOP Ad Agency in the US in Ad World Masters annual agency of the year awards.

Ad World Masters rewards agencies points based on the value they provide for customers. The 2020 awards resulted in data from over 11,400 agencies, assessed by artificial intelligence algorithms.

Free from subjective input, awardees are judged by a unique combination of both crowdsourced and raw verified data; a set of criteria such as awards, reviews, SEO, social presence, web authority and more.

Matcha Design earned top marks from a strong ratio of satisfied clients, live data on the performance of their projects, and the value offered compared to potential competition.

Ad World Masters' "Agencies of the Year" list is a trusted resource for those looking for a short-list of phenomenal marketing and design shops, as featured on Cruchbase, AngelList, and Insider.

Matcha Design earned a GOLD award with a score of 9.9 out of 10, holding the position of top agency in the United States of 2020.

About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative agency specializing in web design, print, identity, branding, interface design, video production, still photography and motion design. With a passion for excellence and a multi-cultural background, our award-winning practices prove our philosophy; our clients aren't numbers, they're relationships. For more information, visit www.MatchaDesign.com.
Contact Information
Matcha Design
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
Contact
www.matchadesign.com

