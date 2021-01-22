Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Stargate, Morgan Fairchild, Hatchet Added to Wizard World Virtual Experiences; Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook

"Legally Blonde," Next "Charmed Against Humanity" Session Also Scheduled; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible Via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, January 22, 2021 --(



Leading off the new offerings is a session with stars of Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis, including Joe Flanigan ("Lt. Colonel John Sheppard"), Teryl Rothery ("Dr. Janet Fraiser"), Corin Nemec ("Jonas Quinn"), Cliff Simon ("Ba'al"), Alexis Cruz ("Skaara/Klorel"), Paul McGillion ("Dr. Carson Beckett") and David Nykl ("Dr. Radek Zelenka") on Saturday, January 30 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Then on February 6, Morgan Fairchild (“Friends,” “Falcon Crest”) makes her Wizard World debut at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.



The following weekend begins with the cast of the horror film series Hatchet, including Kane Hodder ("Victor Crowley") and Danielle Harris ("Marybeth") on Saturday, February 13 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. ET, followed later that day by the third installment of the “Charmed Against Humanity” game, open for a limited audience, and featuring Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. On Sunday, February 14, a special Valentine’s Day edition of Wizard World Virtual Experiences features Legally Blonde standouts Jessica Cauffiel ("Margo") and Alanna Ubach ("Serena”), starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.



This is in addition to previously scheduled events with Chris Kattan (“Saturday Night Live,” A Night at the Roxbury), on Saturday, January 23 at 1 p.m ET / 10 a.m. PT.; action film hero Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, Masters of the Universe) on Saturday, January 30 at 7 pm.. ET / 4 p.m. PT; and “Saved by the Bell” standout Lark Voorhies on Saturday, February 6 at 1 p.m ET / 10 a.m. PT.



During each session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos, virtual photo ops and autographs, customarily one week later. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Pose for a paid “virtual photo op” with select celebrities



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences



Saturday, January 23, Chris Kattan, "Saturday Night Live," A Night at the Roxbury" · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Saturday, January 30, "Stargate" SG-1 & Atlantis, Joe Flanigan, Teryl Rothery, Corin Nemec, Cliff Simon, Alexis Cruz, Paul McGillion, David Nykl · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Saturday, January 30, Dolph Lundgren, Rocky IV, The Punisher, Masters of the Universe · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 6, Lark Voorhies, "Saved by the Bell," "Good Morning, Miss Bliss") · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Saturday, February 6, Morgan Fairchild ("Friends," "Falcon Crest," "The City") · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 13, "Hatchet" Film Series, Kane Hodder, Danielle Harris · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Saturday, February 13, "Charmed Against Humanity," with stars Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, Drew Fuller · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (**requires separate paid ticket)

Sunday, February 14, "Legally Blonde," Jessica Cauffiel, Alanna Ubach · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT - Happy Valentine's Day!



About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Brands, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. 