Introducing Night Market, a New Euro Boardgame of Street Food and Commerce by Talon Strikes Studios

Talon Strikes Studios are launching "Night Market" on Kickstarter on March 9. This midweight euro game, designed by Adam Zwain, positions the player as a market owner vying to set up the best street food market in all of Taiwan. Night Market combines spatial worker placement mechanisms with challenging resource management. Night Market is for gamers and foodies alike.

Taipei has known the world over for its street food, which draws locals, connoisseurs from all over Taiwan and international tourists similar to its famous Night Markets such as Raohe, Shilin or the emerging Tamsui Night Market in search of delicacies such as Gua Bao (Taiwanese Burger), Chodofu (Sticky Tofu), Bubble Tea and more. James Churchill's artwork aims to transport the player into the exciting atmosphere and show off night market cuisine that is often an experience for the eyes as well as the tastebuds. With cultural and sensitivity consultation from Maja Lee and Smoox Chen, Night Market promises to be one for foodies and gamers alike.



Core Information

Theme: Street Food, Tycoon

Number of Players: 2 to 4 Players

Playing Time: 60-90 minutes

Ages: 12 and up

Core Mechanics: Worker Placement, Resource Management, Tile Laying



Night Market is a worker placement and resource management game where you are a business owner constructing stalls in a new Taipei night market to sell food to customers with distinctive tastes. These customers will move through your night market, looking for their culinary cravings to be fulfilled. To capitalize, you must acquire different foods from the city and strategically place them in your night market to accommodate your customers. Furthermore, your discerning customers are also seeking out and willing to pay more for specialty dishes. The challenge is you only have so much time to shop for ingredients and prepare for the market’s opening. Customers that are satiated will become loyal customers and come back for another visit; disappointed customers will leave with their stomachs empty.



Talon Strikes Studios are bringing Night Market to Kickstarter on March 9.



For live playthroughs, preview content, or to sign up for updates on Night Market, including the launch details, visit: https://talonstrikes.games/product/night-market/



