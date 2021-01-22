Florists' Review, Superfloral, and Canadian Florist Brands Sold to FUSE Media +

Press Releases Florists' Review Press Release

Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 22, 2021 --(



The new owner, Jules Lewis Gibson, founder & CEO of Sarasota, Florida-based FUSE Media + is modernizing the print publication of these floral industry titles, with a focus on expanding their already robust digital assets. Florists’ Review has served the international floral industry since it began as The Weekly Florists’ Review in 1897; with Canadian Florist as the 100-year-old voice of Canada’s floral and garden industry; and Superfloral as the monthly business publication for supermarket, mass-market and other high-volume florists.



“I am honored and feel a great sense of responsibility to move these brands forward for the florists, the growers, the craftsmen and for all of us to have beautiful flowers in our life,” said Lewis Gibson. “Florists’ Review is a title that florists keep to share with clients for ideas and inspiration. It’s exciting to have an audience that appreciates the beauty of print.”



However, Gibson says while print is a vital part of Florists’ Review, it is just the beginning.



“We are expanding on the large and engaged online audiences of Florist's Review, Superfloral, and Canadian Florist. Through Facebook groups, Instagram contests, YouTube educational series, and more, we are committed to creating a thriving and vibrant community for the global floral industry.”



Known for publishing high-end, luxury magazines, Gibson entered the media business with the purchase of Florida Homes Magazine in 2011. She soon founded FUSE Media + as an umbrella company for her growing titles, which included GRAVITAS Magazine, an innovative, award-winning women’s title, as well as Florida Boating and several custom publications for the real estate and travel industries.



Jules Lewis Gibson

941-549-5960



floristsreview.com



