Signature Homes’ Giving Back Challenge Inspires Community Donations

Pleasanton, CA, February 17, 2021 --(



Shepherd’s Gate helps women and children escape cycles of addiction, homelessness and abuse. Signature Homes got involved with this great organization by partnering with HomeAid Northern California and signing on as Builder Captain for the Shepherd's Gate Brentwood Campus expansion of the learning and career center. Signature Homes also held a holiday charity donation drive for Shepherd’s Gate and committed to matching the total donation. The fundraising goal was achieved, which brings Shepherd’s Gate a total donation of $3,000.



Signature Homes also teams up every year with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation to spread a message of hope to local children. This year featured a virtual fundraiser that raised $1,255 to provide toys to less fortunate children and spread holiday cheer.



The Signature Homes main office team also organized “Operation Thank You” to donate gift bags to the nurses at Eden Hospital to say thank you for all of their sacrifices and long hours taking care of others during the current pandemic. Team members delivered gift bags that were filled with snacks, compression socks, mask headbands lip balm and other small items on the nurses wish list to make their day a little more manageable. The nurses were incredibly thankful and grateful for the thoughtfulness and appreciation during this trying and difficult time.



The sales, construction and warranty teams in the Bay Area organized a donation to the Tracy Community Connections Center, which includes a shower facility where homeless can take showers every week with clean towels and receive underwear and socks. They also provide haircuts and organize laundry services. Signature Homes’ donation included new blankets and socks. Team members had the pleasure of visiting the Center, learning about their great community programs.



The Signature team in Roseville also collaborated with lenders to collect blankets, gloves and hats to donate to the homeless in the Sacramento area.



All the Signature Homes team members who participated in the Giving Back Challenge were inspired by the many local charities that do so much good for people who need it the most.



Signature Homes is a locally owned, award-winning builder with new home communities in the greater Bay Area and Sacramento area, including Rohnert Park, Roseville, Sacramento, Folsom, Oakley and more coming soon. Signature Homes has a 35-year tradition of craftsmanship, versatile home design and desirable community locations, and is committed to making the home buying experience safe and easy.



Signature Homes has built more than 70 residential communities and 12,000 homes throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento region. With a commitment to long-term customer satisfaction, Signature Homes has welcomed thousands of residents into the Signature family. For more information, visit sighomes.com.



Juliann Cretsinger

(925) 463-1122



sighomes.com



