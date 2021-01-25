On Exhibit: "Approaches to Painting - reprise" - A Group Show Curated by Yoichi Umetsu

Press Releases SEI-RIN Co., Ltd. Press Release

Curated by the artist, Yoichi Umetsu, the exhibition elaborates upon Umetsu’s opening feature article for the 2020 December issue of Bijutsu Techo, “Approaches to Painting.” An opportunity to view and purchase the works by the artists highlighted in Umetsu’s article, the exhibition offers approx. 100 works by approx. 30 post-war to contemporary artists.



Drawing works from various genres and periods, the exhibition seeks to unravel the ways art is viewed. The exhibition defies the singular, often redundant approach, and offers a view from multiple angles while re-examining the associated traits, histories and customs surrounding painting.



Gathering works from various genres and periods, Yoichi Umetsu, the exhibition planner and curator, “(hopes) this exhibition will compel viewers to reconsider their 'Approach to Painting.'”



Exhibition Highlights

1. Works by Acclaimed Postwar Artists to Mid-Career and Upcoming New Artists

Exhibiting works includes works by established masters, such as Tadashi Sugimata, Shikanosuke Oka, Susumu Kinoshita, to acclaimed mid-career artists, Yoichi Umetsu and Yusami Kanji, and upcoming artists, such as Kosuke Ikeda, Yumi Ando and more.

2. Works from the Private Collection of Art Collectors

Thanks to the generosity and support of art collectors, works from private collections featuring artists such as Koji Nakazono and Richard Aldrich on display.



Event Details

Dates: Jan. 16- 31, 2021 *Closed Mon.

Organizer: "Approaches to Painting - reprise" Executive Planning Committee

Planner/Curator: Yoichi Umetsu

Co-operator: Bijutsu Techo

Venue: √K Contemporary* (6 Minamicho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, 162-0836)

*Owned and operated by SEI-RIN Co., Ltd



Exhibiting Artists

Asako Hoshikawa, Takatoshi Shiokawa, Shozo Shimada, Yoku Takumatsu, Yumi Nishimura, Kazuki Umezawa, Yoichi Umetsu, Ryoko Aoki, Koichiro Wakamatsu, Kazi Ghiyasuddin, Yoko Ochida, KOURYOU, Yumi Ando, Tadashi Sugimata, Shusuke Tanaka, Tanpakushitsu, Shihori Hattori, Hiroshi Fujimatsu, Amane Ishii, Pelonmi, Koji Nakazono, Kanji Yumisashi, Susumu Kinoshita, Isao Ebisawa, Kosuke Ikeda, Hitoko Tsuzukibashi, Rie Ono, C-Botsu, Shikanosuke Oka and Richard Aldrich.



Yoichi Umetsu: Exhibition Planner and Curator

Born in Yamagata, 1982. Lives and works in Kanagawa, Japan. Graduated from the Department of Oil Painting, Fine Art, Tokyo Zokei Art University and best known for his self-portraits and paintings that reinterpret early modern Japanese yoga paintings, such as, Floréal (Me) (2012-2014) and Wisdom, Impression, Sentiment - A (2014). Fascinated by the places where art continually occurs, Umezu addresses, both, the work of art and its surrounding institutions. Evincing this, his other works include recorded performances, drawings, ceramics and the founding and management of "Parplume Preparatory School" (2014-), a private school for young artists. Contact Information SEI-RIN Co., Ltd.

Aisei Tamura & Naoko Watanabe

+81 (0)3-6280-8808



http://root-k.jp

√K Contemporary is owned and operated by SEI-RIN Co., Ltd.



