Black Wealth Entertainment Sells 1,000 Black & Wealthy Products as of Midnight January 20

Black Wealth Entertainment on behalf of Black Wealth LLC, a Legal Limited Liability Company, takes new age marketing combined with the digital experience to a whole new level. To enjoy the growth and benefits of the Black Wealth Entertainment network, visit www.blackwealthentertainment.com today. Los Angeles, CA, January 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Today, Black Wealth LLC announced that it has released new Black & Wealthy fashion line, which has sold over 1,000 pieces of apparel in the U.S. as of midnight Wednesday, January 20. These sales include women’s and men's clothing, apparel, and accessories. Black Wealth LLC also announced that they will be conducting a nationwide artist search for fresh new talent to add to their 2021 roster.CEO and founder Leroy Brown states, “It feels great being a new company despite everything we’ve face through this pandemic.”Furthermore, as a new entertainment agency servicing the Los Angeles area, Black Wealth LLC plans to execute their blue-print for independent artists. With various services to help aid the career of independent musicians around the world through music distribution, publishing, and artist management. Black Wealth brings the new era Motown to Hollywood.Black Wealth Entertainment on behalf of Black Wealth LLC, a Legal Limited Liability Company, takes new age marketing combined with the digital experience to a whole new level. To enjoy the growth and benefits of the Black Wealth Entertainment network, visit www.blackwealthentertainment.com today. Contact Information Black Wealth LLC

Leroy Brown

209-447-7157



www.blackwealthentertainment.com



