PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Black Wealth Entertainment LLC

Press Release

Receive press releases from Black Wealth Entertainment LLC: By Email RSS Feeds:

Black Wealth Entertainment Sells 1,000 Black & Wealthy Products as of Midnight January 20


#1 indie record label servicing independent musicians around the world.

Los Angeles, CA, January 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, Black Wealth LLC announced that it has released new Black & Wealthy fashion line, which has sold over 1,000 pieces of apparel in the U.S. as of midnight Wednesday, January 20. These sales include women’s and men's clothing, apparel, and accessories. Black Wealth LLC also announced that they will be conducting a nationwide artist search for fresh new talent to add to their 2021 roster.

CEO and founder Leroy Brown states, “It feels great being a new company despite everything we’ve face through this pandemic.”

Furthermore, as a new entertainment agency servicing the Los Angeles area, Black Wealth LLC plans to execute their blue-print for independent artists. With various services to help aid the career of independent musicians around the world through music distribution, publishing, and artist management. Black Wealth brings the new era Motown to Hollywood.

Black Wealth Entertainment on behalf of Black Wealth LLC, a Legal Limited Liability Company, takes new age marketing combined with the digital experience to a whole new level. To enjoy the growth and benefits of the Black Wealth Entertainment network, visit www.blackwealthentertainment.com today.
Contact Information
Black Wealth LLC
Leroy Brown
209-447-7157
Contact
www.blackwealthentertainment.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Black Wealth Entertainment LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help