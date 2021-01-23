Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BillionAbles Press Release

Receive press releases from BillionAbles: By Email RSS Feeds: BillionAbles is Organizing a Global Call for Tech Solutions to Empower PWDs

Greater Noida, India, January 23, 2021 --(



BillionAbles, a 5 year old startup working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities, has launched CovidAbility, a global call to identify and support innovators and entrepreneurs working on Assistive technology solutions to help resolve some of the serious problems faced by persons with disabilities (PWDs) in this pandemic. CovidAbility is in line with the SDGs' principles “To leave no one behind.”



BillionAbles has specifically curated this idea challenge for the innovators willing to learn, grow, and create inventive solutions for Persons with Disabilities. Innovators are free to address the needs of people with different forms of disability, whether it’s physical, sensory, psychiatric, cognitive and intellectual or multiple disabilities, etc.



Innovators are invited to participate via applying through BillionAbles website CovidAbility: Global Call for Assistive Technology Solutions for Persons with Disabilities (billionables.com) or Startup India portal Challenge (startupindia.gov.in) either individually or as a group or organization.



Innovators can apply under any of the categories mentioned here: Mobility, Health, Education, Skills & Employment, Safety & Security, Be Innovative (Any other solution). The deadline for the application is 15th of February 2021.The first three winners will be awarded and will get prizes worth Rs. 30 lakhs which includes cloud credits, development tools, physical incubation, assistive technology lab support and many more. Eligible start-ups will get an opportunity to further compete for a seed grant of up to Rs. 10 lakh each.



Commenting on the same, Mr. Sameer Garg, Founder & CEO, BillionAbles said, “Technology has made our lives easier, but it also has the power to enable lives, especially of the differently abled. Stephen Hawking is a prime example and inspiration of how technology can transform lives. I believe India has a lot of potential to bring innovative assistive technological solutions that helps people with disabilities to live independently. This competition aims to nurture the untapped potential available in our country.”



Jury Members supervising the Indian Challenge

The confirmed jury for the Indian Challenge are Mr. Pankaj Gupta, Co-CEO, Gulf Islamic Investment, Dubai, Ms. RuchiraShukla, Regional Lead, South Asia, Disruptive Technologies Direct Investing and VC Funds, International Finance Corporation, India, Ms. AnjleeAgarwal,Disability Rights Advocate, Founder- Samarthyam, India, Ms. Sandhya Prakash, CEO, Beacon Energy Solutions, Dubai, Ms. Ruma Roka, Founder, Noida Deaf Society, India.



Partners supporting the Challenge

The Knowledge Partners are Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology (NIET). Dr. A. P.J. Abdul Kalam University(AKTU) and Samarthyam, Incubation Partners are NIET- Technology Business Incubator and Mobile10X, ecosystem Partners are IAMAI Start-up Foundation and Australia India Institute, mentoring partners are MentorXGlobal.



CovidAbility could be an opportunity for technology innovators looking to transform lives. If you are an innovator looking forward to making a difference, register for the challenge now. You can log on to http://covidability.billionables.com/ to fill in your application and know more about the challenge in detail.



It is a great opportunity for innovators coming not only from colleges and universities, but all corner the country to bring a technology solution for the people who are born with different abilities.



About Billionables:



BillionAbles is an award-winning social enterprise working since 2015 for accessibility, inclusion, and empowerment of persons with disabilities and other special needs with a vision to bring positive changes in their lives. It caters to the diverse needs of persons with disabilities, health disorders and the elderly by a range of customized and specialized services encompassing provision of BillionAbles App, Access Hunt Programs, Accessible Tours, Access Audit, workshops on skill up gradation and Entrepreneurship Development Program. Greater Noida, India, January 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The COVID-19 has caused a lot of damage to people’s professional as well as personal lives. But people with disabilities are facing/living the worst nightmare of their lives. There is a feeling of isolation, helplessness, dependence and loss of control among them.BillionAbles, a 5 year old startup working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities, has launched CovidAbility, a global call to identify and support innovators and entrepreneurs working on Assistive technology solutions to help resolve some of the serious problems faced by persons with disabilities (PWDs) in this pandemic. CovidAbility is in line with the SDGs' principles “To leave no one behind.”BillionAbles has specifically curated this idea challenge for the innovators willing to learn, grow, and create inventive solutions for Persons with Disabilities. Innovators are free to address the needs of people with different forms of disability, whether it’s physical, sensory, psychiatric, cognitive and intellectual or multiple disabilities, etc.Innovators are invited to participate via applying through BillionAbles website CovidAbility: Global Call for Assistive Technology Solutions for Persons with Disabilities (billionables.com) or Startup India portal Challenge (startupindia.gov.in) either individually or as a group or organization.Innovators can apply under any of the categories mentioned here: Mobility, Health, Education, Skills & Employment, Safety & Security, Be Innovative (Any other solution). The deadline for the application is 15th of February 2021.The first three winners will be awarded and will get prizes worth Rs. 30 lakhs which includes cloud credits, development tools, physical incubation, assistive technology lab support and many more. Eligible start-ups will get an opportunity to further compete for a seed grant of up to Rs. 10 lakh each.Commenting on the same, Mr. Sameer Garg, Founder & CEO, BillionAbles said, “Technology has made our lives easier, but it also has the power to enable lives, especially of the differently abled. Stephen Hawking is a prime example and inspiration of how technology can transform lives. I believe India has a lot of potential to bring innovative assistive technological solutions that helps people with disabilities to live independently. This competition aims to nurture the untapped potential available in our country.”Jury Members supervising the Indian ChallengeThe confirmed jury for the Indian Challenge are Mr. Pankaj Gupta, Co-CEO, Gulf Islamic Investment, Dubai, Ms. RuchiraShukla, Regional Lead, South Asia, Disruptive Technologies Direct Investing and VC Funds, International Finance Corporation, India, Ms. AnjleeAgarwal,Disability Rights Advocate, Founder- Samarthyam, India, Ms. Sandhya Prakash, CEO, Beacon Energy Solutions, Dubai, Ms. Ruma Roka, Founder, Noida Deaf Society, India.Partners supporting the ChallengeThe Knowledge Partners are Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology (NIET). Dr. A. P.J. Abdul Kalam University(AKTU) and Samarthyam, Incubation Partners are NIET- Technology Business Incubator and Mobile10X, ecosystem Partners are IAMAI Start-up Foundation and Australia India Institute, mentoring partners are MentorXGlobal.CovidAbility could be an opportunity for technology innovators looking to transform lives. If you are an innovator looking forward to making a difference, register for the challenge now. You can log on to http://covidability.billionables.com/ to fill in your application and know more about the challenge in detail.It is a great opportunity for innovators coming not only from colleges and universities, but all corner the country to bring a technology solution for the people who are born with different abilities.About Billionables:BillionAbles is an award-winning social enterprise working since 2015 for accessibility, inclusion, and empowerment of persons with disabilities and other special needs with a vision to bring positive changes in their lives. It caters to the diverse needs of persons with disabilities, health disorders and the elderly by a range of customized and specialized services encompassing provision of BillionAbles App, Access Hunt Programs, Accessible Tours, Access Audit, workshops on skill up gradation and Entrepreneurship Development Program. Contact Information Billionables

Anwesha Nandi

+91-9953253901



https://www.billionables.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BillionAbles Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend