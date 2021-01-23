New Yorker Electronics Introduces CIT Relay & Switch Automotive Relay Series

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

New CIT Series of Lightweight Automotive Relays with Suppression Options Generate Low Coil Power Consumption

Northvale, NJ, January 23, 2021 --(



The CIT A6 switching current is up to 30A with contact arrangement choices of 1A or 1C. Coil voltage options are 12VDC and 24VDC with coil power choices of 0.9W and 1.3W. With PC pin mounting, the A6 Series is 22.5 x 15.0 x 25.2mm with an overall weight of 21g.



It also boasts a tested electrical life of 100K cycles with mechanical life of 10M cycles. Resistance values include its 100 m/s2 for 11 minutes shock resistance, 1.27mm double amplitude 10Hz to 40Hz vibration resistance, 50 milliohms contact resistance and 100M milliohms at 500VDC insulation resistance. With contacts constructed of a bimetal material, silver-tin oxide (AgSnO2), it maintains a dielectric strength of 500VRMS – both coil-to-contact and contact-to-contact.



It is available as a sealed unit or with a dust cover and with standard coil suppression, Diode (1N4005) Cathode on “86” terminal or resistor suppression device. They enable a small current flow circuit to control and operate a higher current circuit in vehicular applications and are ideal for use in everything from buses, RVs and tractors to lawnmowers, wheelchair lifts and golf carts.



Features & Benefits:

· Low Coil Power Consumption

· Light Weight and Small Size

· Switching Current up to 30A

· Suitable for Household Appliances & Automotive Relay Applications

· 1A & 1C contact configurations available

· Solderability: +260°C for 5 seconds

Applications:

· Buses

· Lawnmowers

· Wheelchair lifts

· Forklifts

· Marine and yachts

· Rear lift gates

· Recreational vehicles

· Tractors

· ATVs

· Golf carts

· Household appliances

· Lamp accessories

· Agriculture



CIT Relay & Switch’s QS9000 and ISO9002 certified manufacturing insures quality and continuous reliability. As an authorized distributor for CIT Relay & Switch, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of relays including Automotive, UL Approved, Latching and Socket relays; and Switches including Anti-Vandal, Illuminated, Pushbutton, DIP, Key, Circuit Breaker, Micro-Switches, Capacitive Touch switches and more.



About New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



