Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Danos Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Danos Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Danos Group Launch the 2021 Charity Challenge and Partnership with Leadership Through Sport & Business (LTSB), Social Mobility Charity

London, United Kingdom, January 23, 2021 --(



Commenting on the announcement, the Danos Group Global Managing Partner Dominic Danos stated, “We realise we have the power as a recruitment company to actively influence the inflow of under-represented groups into the sector we service, thereby helping to advance the diversity and inclusion agenda. As a sector it is important that we address the under-representation of minority groups and ensure a career in the financial services industry is appealing to the next generation of professionals.”



“We admire LTSB for focusing on those young people from underprivileged backgrounds, by delivering them a dedicated program and the support to enable them. As recruitment and market experts, we know we can help support these young people with practical advice and guidance. Our senior managers will be mentoring young people on the LTSB program, and as a group we are committed to fundraising on their behalf. We will also promote the LTSB apprenticeship scheme to our clients and networks to increase the hiring of young people.”



“This is a great opportunity for the Danos Group to be involved in partnering with a charity that gives young professionals great equal opportunities and allows them to fulfil their potential.”



This is the start of a great partnership between the Danos Group and LTSB, a demonstration of how organisations in collaboration can join their experiences and expertise to benefit others.



“We feel truly honoured to have been chosen as a Charity Partner for the Danos Group, who have shown such interest and commitment to helping us achieve our Vision. We connect young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to meaningful careers and wider professional experiences and with the help of the Danos Group we are able to create more of these life changing opportunities. We are inspired by the generosity that the Danos Group has shown to LTSB and are excited about furthering our relationship in the future, which we know will unlock more opportunities for young people to flourish." - Paul Evans, CEO at LTSB.



To mark the start of this partnership, on the 21st January 2021, the Danos Group launch the “Danos Group 2021 Challenge for Charity.” For the next 21 days the Danos global team will be taking part in 21 challenges, including 21 mile cycle, 2.1 mile run, 21 mins of meditation, and 21 cake bakes, follow the progress on LinkedIn or Twitter. They will be raising money for the Leadership Through Sport & Business charity, donations welcomed.



About the Danos Group:



The Danos Group recruits premium Compliance, Risk and Legal professionals to the world’s leading institutions, enabling them to fulfil their legal, risk and regulatory responsibilities.



Danos Associates is a leading contingency and search firm specialising in mid to senior level permanent hires in the Financial Services sector, across EMEA, the Americas, and APAC. We deliver a personalised, discreet recruitment and selection service to an elite client base across the global market. We pride ourselves on being able to match talent not just to the requirements of the role, but also to the style of the organisation.



Danos Consulting provides experienced Legal, Risk and Regulatory interim and consultancy professionals to the Financial Services, Legal, and Public Services sectors, including consultancies. With an unparalleled talent network, we provide experienced, first class practitioners cost effectively. Danos Consulting offers: Staff Augmentation, Bench Hiring, Interim Resourcing, and Consultancy Services. London, United Kingdom, January 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The leading specialist recruitment firm, the Danos Group, is pleased to announce an exciting partnership with Leadership Through Sport & Business (LTSB), a social mobility charity that prepares and supports bright young people from disadvantaged backgrounds into meaningful roles within Business and Finance, and Digital / Technology.Commenting on the announcement, the Danos Group Global Managing Partner Dominic Danos stated, “We realise we have the power as a recruitment company to actively influence the inflow of under-represented groups into the sector we service, thereby helping to advance the diversity and inclusion agenda. As a sector it is important that we address the under-representation of minority groups and ensure a career in the financial services industry is appealing to the next generation of professionals.”“We admire LTSB for focusing on those young people from underprivileged backgrounds, by delivering them a dedicated program and the support to enable them. As recruitment and market experts, we know we can help support these young people with practical advice and guidance. Our senior managers will be mentoring young people on the LTSB program, and as a group we are committed to fundraising on their behalf. We will also promote the LTSB apprenticeship scheme to our clients and networks to increase the hiring of young people.”“This is a great opportunity for the Danos Group to be involved in partnering with a charity that gives young professionals great equal opportunities and allows them to fulfil their potential.”This is the start of a great partnership between the Danos Group and LTSB, a demonstration of how organisations in collaboration can join their experiences and expertise to benefit others.“We feel truly honoured to have been chosen as a Charity Partner for the Danos Group, who have shown such interest and commitment to helping us achieve our Vision. We connect young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to meaningful careers and wider professional experiences and with the help of the Danos Group we are able to create more of these life changing opportunities. We are inspired by the generosity that the Danos Group has shown to LTSB and are excited about furthering our relationship in the future, which we know will unlock more opportunities for young people to flourish." - Paul Evans, CEO at LTSB.To mark the start of this partnership, on the 21st January 2021, the Danos Group launch the “Danos Group 2021 Challenge for Charity.” For the next 21 days the Danos global team will be taking part in 21 challenges, including 21 mile cycle, 2.1 mile run, 21 mins of meditation, and 21 cake bakes, follow the progress on LinkedIn or Twitter. They will be raising money for the Leadership Through Sport & Business charity, donations welcomed.About the Danos Group:The Danos Group recruits premium Compliance, Risk and Legal professionals to the world’s leading institutions, enabling them to fulfil their legal, risk and regulatory responsibilities.Danos Associates is a leading contingency and search firm specialising in mid to senior level permanent hires in the Financial Services sector, across EMEA, the Americas, and APAC. We deliver a personalised, discreet recruitment and selection service to an elite client base across the global market. We pride ourselves on being able to match talent not just to the requirements of the role, but also to the style of the organisation.Danos Consulting provides experienced Legal, Risk and Regulatory interim and consultancy professionals to the Financial Services, Legal, and Public Services sectors, including consultancies. With an unparalleled talent network, we provide experienced, first class practitioners cost effectively. Danos Consulting offers: Staff Augmentation, Bench Hiring, Interim Resourcing, and Consultancy Services. Contact Information Danos Group

Jennifer Paterson

+442076106442



https://www.danosassociates.com/

US Office Contact:



Grant Potter

Partner, Head of Americas

Tel: +(1) 212-600-4827

Email: gpotter@danosassociates.com



Danos Associates US, Inc.

575 Fifth Avenue

New York

NY, 10017

USA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Danos Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend