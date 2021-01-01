PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
2cool4school Helps Fight Virtual School Burnout


New York, NY, January 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 2cool4school.org is excited to announce the launch of their new online learning tool for kids in grades 1 to 8. Kids can use this new eLearning platform to navigate curated lists of hundreds of hand-picked videos teaching Math, English, Science, Health and Social Studies. Aligned to the Common Core State Standards ©, they leverage your child's love of screens to teach them their curriculum.

Kids love watching videos and parents love free time.

Give your child the edge, make learning fun (and painless for parents).

● Access for 1 full year
● Hundreds of videos per grade
● Easy to navigate and keep track of your child's progress
● Study anywhere with a tablet, phone or PC
● No-risk 7-day money-back guarantee

The official launch date was January 1, 2021.

This online resource lets kids learn at their own pace in a medium that they love.
2cool4school.org is celebrating its launch with an early-bird price of USD$99 for a 1-year subscription until the end of January.

“This was such an intuitive and easy-to-navigate learning resource site! A great tool for my kids to use on their own across all curriculum subjects. I definitely recommend.” -Melanie, parent of a 3rd-grader

The founders of 2cool4school.org created this learning tool out of necessity. Like most parents, they were thrust into trying to support their kids with their schooling at home while working full-time jobs. As a result, they built something that their family would use, not just for homeschooling or virtual schooling, but for getting ahead for the next year or as a learning supplement for in-person schooling.

Jade Stafford, Co-founder, www.2cool4school.org, 416.984.5233
Contact Information
2cool4school Inc.
Jade Stafford
416-984-5233
Contact
www.2cool4school.org

