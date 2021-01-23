Ashton College Launches CBA-Accredited Certificate of Accounting Program

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ashton College Press Release

To register and read more about the Certificate in Accounting program, and the upcoming info session, please go to: https://www.ashtoncollege.ca/programs/certificate-in-accounting/ Vancouver, Canada, January 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Ashton College is excited to announce the launch of their new Certificate in Accounting program. The program is accredited by the Canadian Bookkeepers Association (CBA) and is offered through Ashton College’s live online format. Students can participate in the program from anywhere in the world, so long as they have access to an internet connection. Registration is open for full-time evening classes starting on February 1, 2021 or full-time morning classes beginning on February 22, 2021. There are also part-time classes available, which start on March 23, 2021.The Certificate in Accounting program is designed to provide students with a foundational understanding of accounting techniques and practices. Students will learn how to perform accounting duties in both a manual and computerized environment. Not only will students become familiar with accounting principles and skills, but they will also gain expertise in accounting software that is used regularly in the industry. Students will complete the program with a working knowledge of both Sage 50 and QuickBooks. The program serves not only as an excellent starting point for newcomers to accounting, but as an effective means for internationally-trained accountants to update their skills for the Canadian job market.The CBA is a national non-profit association which was established in 2003. The CBA advances bookkeeping professionals in Canada and furthers the bookkeeping industry. The CBA accreditation for this Ashton College program means that the knowledge and skills taught are deemed to be relevant to the current state of the industry.Ashton College is hosting an online info session for the Certificate in Accounting program on February 9, 2021. Registration for the event is free. Instructor Emad Tawadrous will explain what to expect from the program and he will answer audience questions during a live question and answer period.Emad Tawadrous has more than 12 years of experience in accounting and auditing, which he obtained working with various companies across Canada and Egypt. He holds a master’s degree in Managerial and Cost Accounting from the High Institute of Accounting Studies, Alexandria University Egypt as well as a bachelor’s degree in Professional Accounting, Accounting Sciences and Management Accounting from the same institution. Emad also volunteers for many charities across Canada by offering free assistance with individual income tax preparation.Ashton College invites all aspiring and internationally-trained accountants, who are looking to start or continue their career in Canada, to register for the upcoming program.About Ashton CollegeFounded in 1998, Ashton College is one of the leaders in the field of post-secondary education in Vancouver, British Columbia. The college has two campuses, located in Vancouver and Abbotsford and offers innovative, career-ready courses and programs in a variety of disciplines, including HR, finance, business, accounting, immigration consulting, home inspection and others.To register and read more about the Certificate in Accounting program, and the upcoming info session, please go to: https://www.ashtoncollege.ca/programs/certificate-in-accounting/ Contact Information Ashton Education Ltd.

Richa Dev

778.372.8463



www.ashtoncollege.ca



