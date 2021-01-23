Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tenon Tours Press Release

Receive press releases from Tenon Tours: By Email RSS Feeds: Tenon Tours Receives Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award 2021

Lewes, DE, January 23, 2021 --(



Created by Feefo, Trusted Service is awarded only to businesses that use Feefo to collect genuine reviews and insights. Businesses who meet the high standard, based on the number of reviews they have collected and their average rating, receive the award. A highly valued badge of approval, this accreditation remains unique, as it is based purely on interactions with real customers. As all reviews are verified as genuine, the accreditation is a true reflection of a business’s commitment to outstanding service.



Feefo gives Gold Trusted Service awards to businesses that have collected at least 50 reviews between January 1st, 2020 and December 31st, 2020, with a Feefo service rating of 4.5 and above. However, this year the criteria have been adjusted to avoid penalizing businesses suffering unduly from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizations that won a Gold Trusted Service award last year but struggled to achieve the required number of reviews this year have been assessed on an average rating over the 24-month period covering 2020 and 2019.



Bryan Lewis, President of Tenon Tours, commented: “We are honored to receive this award from Feefo. In a time such as this, it really shows how much travel comes down to the service and experience you receive. Our team truly cares about each other and the customers we work with, and this proves it. Thank you to each and every one of our travelers for your continued support and loyalty.”



Congratulating Tenon Tours on winning this year’s award, Steph Heasman, Director of Customer Success at Feefo, commented: “The Trusted Service award has always been about recognizing companies that go way beyond the norm in customer experience and generate great feedback from happy customers.



“This year, despite the incredible challenges of a global pandemic, so many companies using Feefo have continued to provide remarkably high levels of service and they deserve a huge amount of credit for what they have achieved. It’s why we have changed our criteria to be fair to the organizations that have struggled in such difficult circumstances. At Feefo we help our clients give their customers the best experiences possible.



“I’m confident that throughout 2021 we’ll see even greater customer experience achievements from our partners as we return to something like business-as-usual.”



Feefo is a reviews and customer insights technology company that provides businesses with the tools to collect real, purchase-verified reviews and insights. Working with over 3,500 clients, Feefo ensures that all feedback is authentic, by matching it to a legitimate transaction, to increase consumer confidence and enable businesses to make smarter business decisions.



About Feefo



Feefo is a disruptive global technology company empowering brands to make smarter decisions and improve consumer experiences by leveraging the full potential of real customer reviews.



Feefo’s cutting-edge review platform is trusted by more than 3,500 brands including Next, Vauxhall, Iceland, Mazda, Expedia, Michael Page and JCB, who rely on it to supply smart insights that transform their ability to market, sell and build more rewarding relationships with customers.



A trusted partner of Google, Feefo’s technology and consultancy team possesses unique expertise and business insight, enabling brands to employ cutting-edge innovation that optimizes the delivery of digital marketing and advertising.



About Tenon Tours

Tenon Tours is a boutique tour operator that creates personalized trips that connect travelers to Europe’s finest destinations. Tenon Tours was ranked as the fastest growing private travel company on the Inc. 500 in 2012 and made the Inc. 5000 in 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Lewes, DE, January 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tenon Tours has won the Feefo Gold Trusted Service award, an independent seal of excellence that recognizes businesses for delivering exceptional experiences, as rated by real customers.Created by Feefo, Trusted Service is awarded only to businesses that use Feefo to collect genuine reviews and insights. Businesses who meet the high standard, based on the number of reviews they have collected and their average rating, receive the award. A highly valued badge of approval, this accreditation remains unique, as it is based purely on interactions with real customers. As all reviews are verified as genuine, the accreditation is a true reflection of a business’s commitment to outstanding service.Feefo gives Gold Trusted Service awards to businesses that have collected at least 50 reviews between January 1st, 2020 and December 31st, 2020, with a Feefo service rating of 4.5 and above. However, this year the criteria have been adjusted to avoid penalizing businesses suffering unduly from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizations that won a Gold Trusted Service award last year but struggled to achieve the required number of reviews this year have been assessed on an average rating over the 24-month period covering 2020 and 2019.Bryan Lewis, President of Tenon Tours, commented: “We are honored to receive this award from Feefo. In a time such as this, it really shows how much travel comes down to the service and experience you receive. Our team truly cares about each other and the customers we work with, and this proves it. Thank you to each and every one of our travelers for your continued support and loyalty.”Congratulating Tenon Tours on winning this year’s award, Steph Heasman, Director of Customer Success at Feefo, commented: “The Trusted Service award has always been about recognizing companies that go way beyond the norm in customer experience and generate great feedback from happy customers.“This year, despite the incredible challenges of a global pandemic, so many companies using Feefo have continued to provide remarkably high levels of service and they deserve a huge amount of credit for what they have achieved. It’s why we have changed our criteria to be fair to the organizations that have struggled in such difficult circumstances. At Feefo we help our clients give their customers the best experiences possible.“I’m confident that throughout 2021 we’ll see even greater customer experience achievements from our partners as we return to something like business-as-usual.”Feefo is a reviews and customer insights technology company that provides businesses with the tools to collect real, purchase-verified reviews and insights. Working with over 3,500 clients, Feefo ensures that all feedback is authentic, by matching it to a legitimate transaction, to increase consumer confidence and enable businesses to make smarter business decisions.About FeefoFeefo is a disruptive global technology company empowering brands to make smarter decisions and improve consumer experiences by leveraging the full potential of real customer reviews.Feefo’s cutting-edge review platform is trusted by more than 3,500 brands including Next, Vauxhall, Iceland, Mazda, Expedia, Michael Page and JCB, who rely on it to supply smart insights that transform their ability to market, sell and build more rewarding relationships with customers.A trusted partner of Google, Feefo’s technology and consultancy team possesses unique expertise and business insight, enabling brands to employ cutting-edge innovation that optimizes the delivery of digital marketing and advertising.About Tenon ToursTenon Tours is a boutique tour operator that creates personalized trips that connect travelers to Europe’s finest destinations. Tenon Tours was ranked as the fastest growing private travel company on the Inc. 500 in 2012 and made the Inc. 5000 in 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Contact Information Tenon Tours

Elizabeth Pinto

1.855.468.3666



tenontours.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tenon Tours Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend