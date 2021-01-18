Gabriel PR Highlights Social Media Marketing as an Essential Tool to Boost Brand Awareness

Press Releases Gabriel PR Press Release

Research supports the use of digital platforms to raise brand awareness

Toronto, Canada, January 18, 2021 --(



“It’s about using digital communications to raise your awareness,” says Sandra Gabriel, founder of Gabriel PR. “There was a time when you didn’t hear PR and advertising in the same sentence but in this day and age traditional PR has evolved and brands are now forced to rethink public relations,” adds Gabriel. “Digital communications can now include things like online advertising, SEO, video marketing and influencer relations with bloggers and YouTubers, who are now part of the media as well. These are all new communications channels that we are using in our PR tactics to build relationships and raise brand awareness for our clients.”



Social media marketing has grown extensively over the past year, in light of the current pandemic. According to research, since late March 2020, 42 per cent of American adults reported spending more time on social media. In the coming year, more businesses will prioritize and increase spending on social media advertising. After seeing a product via Facebook Story, 62 per cent of people said they were more interested in it. An astounding 92 per cent of Instagram users have followed a brand, clicked on their website or even made a purchase based on seeing the product on the platform. The advertising landscape is changing with 52 per cent of all online brand discovery happening within social feeds throughout various platforms.



“Our goal is to create the next generation of big brands,” said Gabriel. “We want to be known for taking the small guy – the entrepreneur who is doing fantastic work and not getting the recognition they deserve and getting them onto the world stage which is now almost entirely online.”



Gabriel PR is a boutique Digital Communications & Branding agency. Since 2005, Gabriel PR has worked with entrepreneurs around the world to start, launch, promote and grow their brands online.



