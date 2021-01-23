PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
So Cool Brands Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from So Cool Brands Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

So Cool Thirst Quencher Available on Amazon


Merrick, NY, January 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- So Cool Thirst Quencher Organic Flavored Water Drinks is the first children's beverage brand in the U.S. to eliminate single use plastic straws. Their products are organic flavored water drinks designed for children that are packaged in paperboard cartons. The products taste great and have no sugar or any artificial ingredients.

So Cool Brands commitment is to nourish children and the planet. Their brand ethos rests on the following principles:

Practice and advance environmental stewardship
Care for children by crafting organic, great tasting, no sugar water beverages as a great alternative to sugary drinks
Community Giving Programs to help others.

So Cool Thirst Quencher Organic Flavored Water Drinks are now available on Amazon.com. 5 delicious flavors: Watermelon, Pink Lemonade, Fruit Punch, Apple & Grape.
Contact Information
So Cool Brands, Inc.
Stephanie Brooke
516-459-3973
Contact
https://socoolbrands.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from So Cool Brands Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help