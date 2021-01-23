So Cool Thirst Quencher Available on Amazon

Merrick, NY, January 23, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- So Cool Thirst Quencher Organic Flavored Water Drinks is the first children's beverage brand in the U.S. to eliminate single use plastic straws. Their products are organic flavored water drinks designed for children that are packaged in paperboard cartons. The products taste great and have no sugar or any artificial ingredients.
So Cool Brands commitment is to nourish children and the planet. Their brand ethos rests on the following principles:
Practice and advance environmental stewardship
Care for children by crafting organic, great tasting, no sugar water beverages as a great alternative to sugary drinks
Community Giving Programs to help others.
So Cool Thirst Quencher Organic Flavored Water Drinks are now available on Amazon.com. 5 delicious flavors: Watermelon, Pink Lemonade, Fruit Punch, Apple & Grape.