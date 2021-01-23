So Cool Thirst Quencher Available on Amazon

Press Releases So Cool Brands Inc. Press Release

So Cool Brands commitment is to nourish children and the planet. Their brand ethos rests on the following principles:



Practice and advance environmental stewardship

Care for children by crafting organic, great tasting, no sugar water beverages as a great alternative to sugary drinks

Community Giving Programs to help others.



