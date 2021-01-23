Snyder Building Construction Completes Weaver and Company Office Renovation

Press Releases Snyder Building Construction Press Release

Denver, CO, January 23, 2021 --(



Weaver and Company is an internationally recognized, top medical supplier for skin prep gels and conductive pastes. Designed by Elsy Studios of Denver, the office and shipping warehouse renovation began with full demolition of 8,750 square feet of interior walls, ceilings, and finishes. During construction, Snyder’s field team was able to keep Weaver’s shipping warehouse fully operational.



“I am very delighted with the final project for Weaver’s new offices,” said David Weaver, president of Weaver and Company. “I enjoyed working with the entire crew at Snyder.”



The tenant improvement interior construction built back new offices with high-end finishes, including new ALUR glass and door systems. In addition, there are custom creative elements throughout the space such as wood clouds to frame the break room table. The open ceilings and large glass walls paired with the new finishes create an elevated office experience for Weaver’s employees, guests, and clients.



About Weaver and Company:

Weaver and Company is an internationally recognized, top medical supplier for skin prep gels and conductive pastes. The company was founded in 1978 and introduced its first product Omniprep paste in 1979. Nearly forty-three years later, the company continues to provide efficiency and production options for ever-growing international sales. Products are produced and shipped with a track record of customer satisfaction from their facilities in Aurora, Colorado.



About Snyder Building Construction:

Rich Snyder

720-900-5082



www.snyderbuilding.com



