Press Releases Siborg Systems Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Siborg Systems Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: All-in-One Multimeter in Finals for Product of the Year

LCR-Reader-MPA is a finalist for Plant Engineering’s Product of the Year; Digital multimeters offer high basic accuracy and no set-up between measurements.

Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, January 23, 2021 --(



Plant Engineering magazine is an online and offline source of products and information for production and manufacturing. Subscribers can vote by visiting the LCR-Reader-MPA product page and clicking the trophy icon. Voting is open until February 5th, 2021, with the winners announced in April 2021. (https://gspplatform.cfemedia.com/pe/productProfile/5f08c79082bcfa10f8c3ef57)



LCR-Reader-MPA is an all-in-one multimeter that requires no set-up between measurements; when the tweezers hold a component, the MPA will determine the type of component and select the best test parameters for that component. All measurements are done with 0.1% basic accuracy and all values are instantly available on the display, including main and secondary impedance values (ESR), type of component and test frequency used. The device offers a wide range of features, including oscilloscope mode, 3 test signal levels, AC/DC voltage/current measurements, LED/diode testing, easy short/open calibration, 100 kHz test frequency, and more.



Recently, Siborg has released a Bluetooth enabled model which allows users to remotely record measurements in real time. The companion program, LCR-MPA-BT Data Logger, allows users to set desired component value profiles. When testing, the program will automatically compare the measured values with the desired values and automatically grant a pass or fail to that component. This is an exceptional feature for time sensitive tasks, such as production lines.



Features on LCR-Reader-MPA: (https://www.LCR-Reader.com)



Fully Automatic and manual LCR/ESR, LED/Diode measurements



0.1% Basic accuracy



Automatic test frequency selection; 100, 120 Hz, 1, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 and 100 kHz



Oscilloscope mode



Three test signal levels



Signal generator



Large and Super Large capacitance testing



Easy Open/Short calibration and offset removal



1.3 oz weight



Li-Ion battery with micro-USB charging



Vote for LCR-Reader-MPA until February 5th, 2021, with winners being announced in April online. Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, January 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Digital multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA from Siborg Systems Inc. is an all in-one multimeter that requires no set-up between measurements. The device has made the finals for Plant Engineering’s Product of the Year in the Maintenance Tools and Equipment category.Plant Engineering magazine is an online and offline source of products and information for production and manufacturing. Subscribers can vote by visiting the LCR-Reader-MPA product page and clicking the trophy icon. Voting is open until February 5th, 2021, with the winners announced in April 2021. (https://gspplatform.cfemedia.com/pe/productProfile/5f08c79082bcfa10f8c3ef57)LCR-Reader-MPA is an all-in-one multimeter that requires no set-up between measurements; when the tweezers hold a component, the MPA will determine the type of component and select the best test parameters for that component. All measurements are done with 0.1% basic accuracy and all values are instantly available on the display, including main and secondary impedance values (ESR), type of component and test frequency used. The device offers a wide range of features, including oscilloscope mode, 3 test signal levels, AC/DC voltage/current measurements, LED/diode testing, easy short/open calibration, 100 kHz test frequency, and more.Recently, Siborg has released a Bluetooth enabled model which allows users to remotely record measurements in real time. The companion program, LCR-MPA-BT Data Logger, allows users to set desired component value profiles. When testing, the program will automatically compare the measured values with the desired values and automatically grant a pass or fail to that component. This is an exceptional feature for time sensitive tasks, such as production lines.Features on LCR-Reader-MPA: (https://www.LCR-Reader.com)Fully Automatic and manual LCR/ESR, LED/Diode measurements0.1% Basic accuracyAutomatic test frequency selection; 100, 120 Hz, 1, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 and 100 kHzOscilloscope modeThree test signal levelsSignal generatorLarge and Super Large capacitance testingEasy Open/Short calibration and offset removal1.3 oz weightLi-Ion battery with micro-USB chargingVote for LCR-Reader-MPA until February 5th, 2021, with winners being announced in April online. Contact Information Siborg Systems Inc.

Michael Obrecht

519-888-9906



www.siborg.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Siborg Systems Inc.