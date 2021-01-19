New Book from WildBlue Press Explores Serial Killers’ Motivations in Their Own Words

Press Releases WildBlue Press Press Release

"Out of the Mouths of Serial Killers" Reveals the “Why” Behind Notorious Crimes

"Out of the Mouths of Serial Killers"​ is as close as you will ever come to discovering the answer ... and in the killer’s own words.



In this one-of-a-kind book, author Mary Brett corresponded with some of America’s most evil convicted serial killers and asked just one question: ​Why? Their return letters give an insightful look into the dark mind of each killer. The reader also will be able to scrutinize direct quotes, unedited, from ​interrogation statements, trial testimony, media interviews, and parole hearing inquests.



75 Serial Killers are included in the book, some only known to the unfortunate victims’ family, friends, and community, while others are the most infamous in the annals of serial killers. All bios feature the crime, the capture, the victims, and background facts. Crime scene photos, some graphic, are featured.



"Out of the Mouths of Serial Killers" is the 4th book from research writer, Mary Brett. She holds a BFA from Virginia Commonwealth University and currently lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida with her partner, dog, 3 cats, and bird.



WildBlue Press is the premier independent publisher of true crime, thrillers, mysteries, sci-fi/fantasy, business books, and history books, in print, digital, and audio formats. Their list of bestselling authors includes John J. Nance, Steve Jackson, M. William Phelps, Burl Barer, Caitlin Rother, and more.



"Out of the Mouths of Serial Killers" released January 19, 2021 from WildBlue Press.



Book Details



978-1-952225-47-5 Trade Paperback ISBN

978-1-952225-46-8 eBook ISBN

Publisher: WildBlue Press

