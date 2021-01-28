Young, Talented, Analogic. SONO Music Group Presents The Lanes, from the UK

Press Releases SONO Music Group Press Release

SONO Music Group announces the first release with The Lanes, a young and talented band from the UK.

The Lanes are a young 4 piece Indie/Rock band from Norwich, UK described by BBC Intro In Norfolk as "One of our favourite new young up and coming bands."



The Lanes commented: "We Originally formed after being promised a gig at the prestigious Norwich Arts Centre (Nirvana, Oasis) before a single song had been written which led to playing a promising set consisting primarily of music from 'The Lanes, Vol.1.' This has since led to releases of 'Vol. 2' and our debut single 'Take The Hint,' playing gigs all around Norwich and as far up as the Camden Assembly, supporting bands such as Marsicans and Himalayas and earning radio play and Interviews on platforms such BBC Introducing in Norfolk and Outline Magazine."



Norwich band The Lanes' first single Take The Hint was released in April. The track opens with a catchy guitar riff which is quickly followed by the vocalist’s clever lyrics. This song tells the story of somebody struggling through a relationship while constantly falling out and making up.



"This is another track people will relate to and appreciate it for its story-telling lyrics," said NYUP Music (Top Five Upcoming Bands of 2020).



The Lanes’ first single out with SONO Music Group, There’s A Locked Up Safe will be out February the 5th.



About SONO



