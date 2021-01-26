Monroe Engineering Expands Wire and Connector Capabilities Into Solar Market

Press Releases Monroe Engineering Press Release

As one company, Monroe and “Monroe Titan” will streamline quoting, sales, manufacturing, and program management with the goal of enhancing customer service and supply chain value. The Titan team’s deep experience in the Solar and Alternative Energy market will immediately expand Monroe’s capabilities.



Don Howe and Werner Aeschlimann, Sales and Engineering, will continue in sales with the added contribution of Monroe’s sales teams located across over 20 locations nationwide. “I am excited for the opportunity to partner with the Monroe team. We now have the manufacturing capacity and the resources to invest in systems, personnel, and equipment to take on larger domestic Solar Field projects. This partnership will also give us the opportunity to supply fasteners, hardware, and metal assemblies to our solar and electrical contractor customers,” said Don Howe.



Contact Information Monroe Engineering

Dave Scharrer

248-535-8473

https://monroeengineering.com/

