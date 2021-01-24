Adam's Attic's Releases Single "We Are"

Press Releases Adam's Attic Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, January 24, 2021 --(



Of the anthem, Joe Henry, Adam's Attic's lead vocalist and chief songwriter, said, "With the civil unrest, organizations, companies, and people are longing for unification. As a unified front, we can rise against the discord of politics and racism to take a bigger stand for complete unification as human beings. We are talking about removing the barriers of political agendas and belief systems about skin color, which cause more and more division. We can knock down the walls of division and stand as one. The true heart of the matter is inclusion - not erecting another wall. If we look hard enough, the cracks in anything are apparent."



To record "We Are," the band went back to collaborate with Mike Troolines of Sound Asylum in Santa Ana, Calif. Adam's Attic recorded the album "Skylines and City Lights" in 2007 with Troolines. "We Are" was produced by Adam's Attic; mastered by Brian Lucey of Magic Garden Mastering; engineered by Mike Troolines; and written by Joe Henry, Derek Henry, Scott Boaz, and Thomas Barsoe. The latter is the band's longtime friend and vocal producer, who is most notably known for hitting the top of the 2005 music charts as a R&B, pop singer/songwriter and more recently known as the founder and executive producer of OC Hit Factory.



"We Are" is the first installment in the series of singles to be released. Two other singles are queued and ready for release. The Adam's Attic songwriters have been consistently writing.



The single is available on all major digital retailers including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.



About Adam's Attic: Adam's Attic is an internationally touring pop/rock band originally hailing from New Orleans and now residing and making music in Orange County, Calif. Adam's Attic consists of Joe Henry, Derek Henry on bass guitar and backing vocals, and Scott Boaz on drums.



