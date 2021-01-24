Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Alabama Self Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Bill and Stuart are the Gulf Coast region broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Mobile, AL, January 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Bill Barnhill, CCIM, and Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., the Argus Self Storage Advisors for the Gulf Coast region, negotiated and facilitated the sale of a CubeSmart managed facility (privately owned) in Huntsville, AL. The Class “A” asset is located at 11580 Memorial Parkway SW and consisted of 86,825 rentable square feet. The property has a total of 677 units which include non climate, climate control and boat & RV parking (covered and open). The facility was sold to Public Storage for an undisclosed sum and closed on December 17, 2020.Bill and Stuart are the Gulf Coast region broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

