Solar Site Developers Leases Site in MA to SunRay Power for Dual Use Solar Project

SunRay Power, LLC leases site in MA from Solar Site Developers, LLC to develop and construct a 2MW solar array designed to provide electricity to low income customers.

http://www.solarsitedev.com Needham Heights, MA, January 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Solar Site Developers of Plymouth, MA, announces a site lease in MA to SunRay Power, LLC, of New York, NY. The intent is to use the land to construct a 2MW dual use solar project, which will allow continued agricultural use of the land. The energy produced by the project will be sold to low income customers.According to Dennis Satnick, Managing Member, "The opportunity to work with Gemma Sherman and Alana Martell of SunRay Power is an outstanding opportunity for us and one we hope will lead to additional future transactions in both New England and mid-Atlantic states."Alana Martell, managing member of SunRay, says working with Solar Site Developers provides a head start in the development process. “They have control of the land and conduct preliminary due diligence, saving time and resources in vetting potential solar sites.”About Solar Site Developers, LLC.Solar Site Developers controls and provides pre-vetted DG and utility scale solar sites that are tailored to help companies achieve solar project goals in the mid-Atlantic states and New England (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT). They have a current pipeline of over 1,100 acres primed for both community (Distributed Generation) and utility scale solar development in NY, MA, PA, CT and RI.About SunRay Power, LLC.SunRay Power, LLC, founded in 2010, is a 100% women-owned solar financier, developer, owner and operator. The company currently owns and operates over 80 commercial and small utility scale projects across North America. They develop and acquire projects at all stages of development, in most states in the U.S.Contact:Dennis SatnickManaging MemberSolar Site Developers300 2nd Avenue, Suite 2128Needham Heights, MA 02494508-417-1800M: 610-496-1569dennis@solarsitedev.comhttp://www.solarsitedev.com Contact Information Solar Site Developers

