Sardina Systems Offers Free Cloud Migration to FishOS OpenStack & Kubernetes to Any vScaler System Down Customer

With more businesses moving applications and data to the cloud, service disruption or downtime can be devastating. With its FishOS HCI cloud technology, Sardina Systems is ready to offer free migration to all vScaler enterprise customers who would like to easily implement a highly efficient and scalable cloud platform for traditional enterprise workload and next-gen applications, with data security and protection, zero-click operations, and improved operating cost personalised to the enterprise production volume.



FishOS open-source solution comes standard with functionalities that enterprises require, including automation, auto-failover, disaster recovery, zero downtime upgrade, monitoring, integration, and coexistence with existing infrastructure. The FishOS architecture is flexible to scale up compute, storage, networking, and management to fit enterprise workload growth.



“At Sardina Systems, we ensure a smooth transition to all vScaler customers to deploy private clouds in both larger and smaller enterprises to FishOS. With FishOS, we enable customers to accelerate and automate their private cloud strategy, by bringing up a rapid and easy to manage deployment, reliable and scalable zero-downtime operations, and pay-as-you-grow economics model,” Keith Corless, Director of Business Development, Sardina Systems.



Sardina Systems cloud solution was developed and designed to help customers in HPC achieve economies of scale in managing their constantly expanding business volume. FishOS solution is successfully competing both in the price and services level with well known top players in the market.



FishOS monitoring tools track the performance of the cloud applications and can alert early to any emerging performance problems, enabling customers to stay on top of potential issues and reducing the chance of the networks and applications being taken down unexpectedly.



Ask for a free transition to FishOS at info@sardinasystems.com.



About Sardina Systems

Founded in 2014, Sardina Systems makes infrastructure invisible, elevating IT to focus on enterprise applications and services. FishOS natively converges server, storage, virtualization, and networking into a resilient, software-defined AI-based solution. Optimized performance, cloud flexibility, robust security, for all enterprise applications at any scale.



Mihaela Constantinescu

+442034114588



www.sardinasystems.com



