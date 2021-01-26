Press Releases Real Life Press Release

Receive press releases from Real Life: By Email RSS Feeds: 12 Year Old Junior High Student Launches Real Life, a Mission-Driven Clothing Line

Real Life, a mission-driven clothing line created by 12-year old Santa Barbara junior high student, recently opened its online store offering hoodies and tees. Each item has a design that supports a cause, with a portion of each sale going to a nonprofit partner.

Santa Barbara, CA, January 26, 2021 --(



Three designs are available: Surf’s Up - available in a crop hoodie and zip up hoodie (adult sizes), Let’s Scuba – available in a zip up hoodie and tee (adult sizes), and Lake Life – available in zip up hoodies (youth and adult sizes). Surf’s Up and Let’s Scuba support Project Aware, an organization of scuba divers committed to removing litter from the ocean and shark and ray conservation. Lake Life supports the American Eagle Foundation, dedicated to the conservation, rehabilitation, and education of Bald Eagles.



During early quarantine, the La Colina Junior High student was missing the adventures and experiences that happen in real life. “I started thinking about the various things I missed – playing softball with my GVGSA softball team, scuba diving because we had just gotten certified, and being out with friends,” Reese shared. “When the Nordstrom store closed in Santa Barbara, I realized that I could step up and create clothing options that teens and tweens would like, while also making a difference. I love fashion as much as the outdoors and our planet. Creating Real Life lets me help future generations have the best Earth they possibly can.”



For months, Reese conducted research on the fashion industry. She had conference calls with fashion industry executives, sent surveys to peers to identify designs, and worked with a local vendor to learn about the screen printing process. She also researched nonprofits that supported causes she and her friends care about and linked a design to each organization.



For more information about Real Life, and to purchase hoodies and tees, visit www.wearreallife.com or on Instagram at @wearreallife. Santa Barbara, CA, January 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Real Life, a mission-driven clothing line created by 12-year old Santa Barbara native, Reese Large, recently opened its online store after months of research and development. Real Life is the product of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lot of extra time at home. Offering hoodies and tees, each item has a design that supports a cause, with a portion of each sale going to a nonprofit partner.Three designs are available: Surf’s Up - available in a crop hoodie and zip up hoodie (adult sizes), Let’s Scuba – available in a zip up hoodie and tee (adult sizes), and Lake Life – available in zip up hoodies (youth and adult sizes). Surf’s Up and Let’s Scuba support Project Aware, an organization of scuba divers committed to removing litter from the ocean and shark and ray conservation. Lake Life supports the American Eagle Foundation, dedicated to the conservation, rehabilitation, and education of Bald Eagles.During early quarantine, the La Colina Junior High student was missing the adventures and experiences that happen in real life. “I started thinking about the various things I missed – playing softball with my GVGSA softball team, scuba diving because we had just gotten certified, and being out with friends,” Reese shared. “When the Nordstrom store closed in Santa Barbara, I realized that I could step up and create clothing options that teens and tweens would like, while also making a difference. I love fashion as much as the outdoors and our planet. Creating Real Life lets me help future generations have the best Earth they possibly can.”For months, Reese conducted research on the fashion industry. She had conference calls with fashion industry executives, sent surveys to peers to identify designs, and worked with a local vendor to learn about the screen printing process. She also researched nonprofits that supported causes she and her friends care about and linked a design to each organization.For more information about Real Life, and to purchase hoodies and tees, visit www.wearreallife.com or on Instagram at @wearreallife. Contact Information Real Life

Reese Large

805-895-9675



https://www.wearreallife.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Real Life