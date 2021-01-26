NY Merchant Capital - Alternative Investments Seminar Rescheduled for August

Press Releases New York Merchant Capital Press Release

NY Merchant Capital will continue to monitor the current situation over the coming months ad will continue to update everyone on the status of the upcoming seminar. Singapore, Singapore, January 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- NY Merchant Capital announced today that their March scheduled alternative investment seminar in Singapore will have to be pushed back to August due to ongoing battles around the world with the coronavirus.Speaking on behalf of NY Merchant Capital, CEO Christopher Stewart released the following statement: "We have been looking forward to this one since it was announced back in September, of course when we set bout planning this years event we always knew that the possibility of Covid-19 delaying the seminar was always on the cards. Everyone at NY Merchant Capital is feeling more optimistic about the August date going through especially with the vaccine rollout happening around the world. We are also disappointed that once again we are having to delay meeting our wonderful clients and non-clients for another seven months."NY Merchant Capital will continue to monitor the current situation over the coming months ad will continue to update everyone on the status of the upcoming seminar. Contact Information New York Merchant Capital

