Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: RNA Therapeutics Conference 2021 Will Explore Industry Insights Into How mRNA is Being Used to Combat COVID-19

SMi Reports: The Virtual conference now only 2 weeks away.

London, United Kingdom, January 27, 2021 --(



This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Research & Development Directors/Managers/Scientists, Heads of Clinical Development, Pre-Clinical Development, RNA Biology, RNA Formulation and Drug Delivery.



Download the brochure for a full agenda and speaker line-up here: www.therapeutics-rna.com/prcom6



Benefits Of Attending:

Engage in case studies exploring the growing therapeutic potential of RNA for rare diseases, delve into future trends in AI application for optimal RNA therapeutics and hear regulatory outlooks of the RNA landscape, clinical trials and looking ahead.



• Explore the growing industry and therapeutic potential of microRNAs and nanotechnology

• Engage in case studies from academia, biotech and pharma companies leading the way in siRNA for gene silencing, targeted nucleic acid therapeutics and self-deliverable RNAi

• Understand the evolving therapeutic potential of RNAi for oncology, anti-fibrotic treatment and rare neurodevelopmental disorders

• Unlock the potential and future outlook of RNAi applications from industry leaders



Register today for only £499. Secure your spot here: www.therapeutics-rna.com/prcom6

Commercial rate £999 - Service providers and vendors to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies



Proudly sponsored by: Thermo Fisher Scientific, eTheRNA inmmunotherapies, CAS and PCI Biotech



Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, January 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The upcoming virtual conference now only 2 weeks away will bring together industry experts from leading RNA therapeutics companies to gain an expert and holistic view on the latest developments in the industry, upcoming regulatory updates and industry implications.This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Research & Development Directors/Managers/Scientists, Heads of Clinical Development, Pre-Clinical Development, RNA Biology, RNA Formulation and Drug Delivery.Download the brochure for a full agenda and speaker line-up here: www.therapeutics-rna.com/prcom6Benefits Of Attending:Engage in case studies exploring the growing therapeutic potential of RNA for rare diseases, delve into future trends in AI application for optimal RNA therapeutics and hear regulatory outlooks of the RNA landscape, clinical trials and looking ahead.• Explore the growing industry and therapeutic potential of microRNAs and nanotechnology• Engage in case studies from academia, biotech and pharma companies leading the way in siRNA for gene silencing, targeted nucleic acid therapeutics and self-deliverable RNAi• Understand the evolving therapeutic potential of RNAi for oncology, anti-fibrotic treatment and rare neurodevelopmental disorders• Unlock the potential and future outlook of RNAi applications from industry leadersRegister today for only £499. Secure your spot here: www.therapeutics-rna.com/prcom6Commercial rate £999 - Service providers and vendors to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companiesProudly sponsored by: Thermo Fisher Scientific, eTheRNA inmmunotherapies, CAS and PCI BiotechContact Information:For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.therapeutics-rna.com/prcom6



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group