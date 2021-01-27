EU Regulatory Landscape and the Impact of the FMD Discussed at Parallel Trade Conference 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, January 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- This conference will bring together industry experts to discuss the challenges and drivers of the industry, including the EU regulatory landscape and the impact of the FMD (Falsified Medicines Directive). The conference will also provide global insights on Parallel trade and will reflect on key takeaways for other member states.For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online: www.parallel-trade.com/prcom5Delegates stand to gain many valuable insights from this event:• Engage in a platform discussion inclusive of all different facets of parallel trade in analysing the overall state of the market• Explore the effects and impact of the Falsified Medicines Directive and how to best comply to these practices• Collaborate and share ideas of how a hard Brexit will impact the EU market and affect parallel trade practices• Discover what the industry has learnt from COVID-19 and the impact on export bansAs the only B2B parallel trade conference in Europe, this event provides the perfect platform for industry experts from both sides of the coin to come together and share perspectives on the practice of parallel trade.Register for the virtual conference: online access here: www.parallel-trade.com/prcom5Parallel Trade Conference 2021Virtual conference: online access only22nd – 23rd March 2021Proudly sponsored by UL Global Pharma Alira HealthContact Information:For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

