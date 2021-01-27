Award Winning Artists Nicki Kris and Natalie Jean Collaborate to Empower Women

Press Releases Sisters In Music Press Release

Nicki Kris and Natalie Jean are excited to announce that they have partnered to create “Sisters In Music,” an organization that seeks to promote and encourage collaborative musical works, performances, and educational opportunities among women in the music and entertainment industries.

Kensington, MD, January 27, 2021 --(



Nicki Kris is an award-winning, Billboard charting singer/songwriter based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Her music has captured an international audience since the soul stylings of her debut album “I Come Alive” in 2013. Her music has been featured in award-winning movies, TV shows, and on radio stations worldwide. Nicki’s “Heartbeat” (2019) album has garnered multiple awards and millions of streams. Her most recent collaboration “Is This Love” (2020) is another award-winning project and the just released track “Undone” (2021), a James Bond influenced pop/rock power track is sure to follow quickly.



Natalie Jean has been nominated over 100 times for her music and has won several awards. Most recently, she won silver medals in the January 2021 Global Music Awards for her song “I Am” in the lyrics and songwriting categories. Currently, she is nominated in the Wammie Awards for Best Country/Americana/Folk Album and Best Country/Americana/Folk Artist. Her song “I Am” is nominated in the Hollywood Music and Media Awards and her song “We Rise” is a Finalist in the 2020 UK Songwriting Contest. Her latest album, “Where Do We Go from Here? was released on February 14, 2020.



For information and media requests please connect or contact:

When asked how they felt about this new partnership, Natalie replied, "Women are incredibly powerful. It is time that we put them in the forefront of the music and entertainment industries. We want to introduce independent artists that are doing tremendous things in these industries. We want to create a place where we can unify women and create great partnerships." Nicki had the following to add, "We want SIM to be a sisterhood that not only creates collectively and empowers one another, but that also fosters a collaborative and supportive environment. The music and entertainment industry is hard business, even more so for independent women. Think of the possibilities that could be achieved if instead of walking the road alone, you had the strength of a sisterhood behind you?"

Natalie Jean

240-676-3430



www.sistersinmusic.org



