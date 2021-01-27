MTS' Finnish Singer-Songwriter Tom Tikka Releases New EP "That's What Winston Churchill Said"

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS singer-songwriter from Finland has released a 6-song collection featuring 3 older songs and 3 newly written ones, including first single, “Jaded Mind.”

Helsinki, Finland, January 27, 2021 --



With 2021 in its early stages, Tom Tikka isn’t about to sit back on his laurels. On January 22nd, “That’s What Winston Churchill Said” will see the light of day. The 6-song collection features songs written over a span of years, including 3 older ones and 3 brand new compositions, including first single, Jaded Mind.”



Tikka explains, “This EP took shape between August and December last year and includes three old tunes and three brand new ones. I must say, I rather enjoy combining new material with the stuff I have in my drawer. This is a nice way to shorten my backlog, while still staying current. In addition, returning to old songs feels a bit like stepping into a time machine: you get to revisit the feeling or event that inspired you to write them in the first place. It’s actually great fun!”



The EP will be released on MTS Records.



About Tom Tikka: Carmen Gray, with member and songwriter, Tom Tikka, was signed to Sony/BMG in 2005 and during the next nine years, they went on to record three albums and one EP. The group’s entire catalog (including such radio hits as “Lost In My Mind Again”, “Gates Of Loneliness” & “Life Can Be Beautiful”) was penned by Tom Tikka & Lappe Holopainen. After Carmen Gray disbanded in 2013, Tikka formed his current group The Impersonators with poet Antti Autio. In 2017, The Impersonators signed with FBP Music Group, a German label based out of Frankfurt. Together with their producer Janne Saksa, The Impersonators have released tunes to rave reviews and a considerable amount of radio attention.



In 2020, Tikka began working with MTS Records and released a solo EP titled “Working Class Voodoo” under the name Tom Tikka And The Missing Hubcaps. On this self-produced venture, Tikka plays and sings everything himself. It featured the UK iTunes chart hit title single.



http://www.tomtikka.com

