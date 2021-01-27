PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
SHEA Spiritual Editing & Proofreading

Press Release

SHEA Spiritual Editing Offers Free Work to Faith Groups Hit by Pandemic


SHEA Spiritual Editing & Proofreading is offering pro bono work to faith-based groups in the Phoenix area during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company copy edits and proofreads spiritual texts from prayer books to newsletters.

Phoenix, AZ, January 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SHEA Spiritual Editing & Proofreading is offering pro bono work to faith-based groups in the Phoenix area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many religious groups haven't been able to gather like normal for months, often leading to decreased donations and income - all at a time when sick and stressed members need more support than ever.

So SHEA Spiritual Editing & Proofreading is starting the new year by working with faith organizations for free.

The company copy edits and proofreads spiritual texts from prayer books to newsletters. It was launched last year by Shea Drefs, an alumna of ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Interested organizations should reach out visa the SHEA website: www.shea-editing.webnode.com. Potential recipients of pro bono work will be considered based on their need and mission.

About SHEA
SHEA Spiritual Editing & Proofreading helps authors who write about topics beyond this world: religion, faith, inspiration, the divine. It offers affordable prices on developmental editing, copy editing and proofreading because the work is a calling. www.shea-editing.webnode.com
Contact Information
SHEA Spiritual Editing & Proofreading
Shea Drefs
602-459-0593
Contact
shea-editing.webnode.com

