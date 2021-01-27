Press Releases SHEA Spiritual Editing & Proofreading Press Release

SHEA Spiritual Editing Offers Free Work to Faith Groups Hit by Pandemic

SHEA Spiritual Editing & Proofreading is offering pro bono work to faith-based groups in the Phoenix area during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company copy edits and proofreads spiritual texts from prayer books to newsletters.

Phoenix, AZ, January 27, 2021 --(



Many religious groups haven't been able to gather like normal for months, often leading to decreased donations and income - all at a time when sick and stressed members need more support than ever.



So SHEA Spiritual Editing & Proofreading is starting the new year by working with faith organizations for free.



The company copy edits and proofreads spiritual texts from prayer books to newsletters. It was launched last year by Shea Drefs, an alumna of ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.



Interested organizations should reach out visa the SHEA website: www.shea-editing.webnode.com. Potential recipients of pro bono work will be considered based on their need and mission.



About SHEA

Shea Drefs

602-459-0593



shea-editing.webnode.com



