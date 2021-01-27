Greenshine New Energy Lands Media Attention in Two Solar Pathway Lighting Projects

Press Releases Greenshine Press Release

The solar LED lighting leader is proud to deliver cost-effective, green energy lighting for pathways.

Lake Forest, CA, January 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Greenshine New Energy, the solar lighting industry's leader of cost-effective, green energy outdoor lighting systems, is proud to deliver two exemplary solar pathway lighting projects for public use. These two projects were so successful in implementation and interest that they both caught the attention of the local news media.The first project, a pathway lighting project set on Kentucky Street in Bakersfield, CA was implemented to enhance safety and security in a high foot-traffic area. The city labeled the project the "Kentucky Street Greening Project," which included a 36,000 square foot installation of sidewalk, a bike path installation, and a planting effort of several trees and shrubs to protect and beautify the area. The project used a grant from the state Natural Resources Agency. 28 Greenshine lights were installed in this project, making it one of the greenest efforts Bakersfield has seen.A second project in Montrose, CA rolled out recently in Rotary Park. Like the previous project in Bakersfield, it's intent is to enhance safety in the park while boosting energy efficiency. Since the lights didn't need an underground electrical system to operate on, they pull solar energy from the sun and store it in batteries to operate all night long. This allowed the public works department a lot more flexibility on placement of the lights in addition to extreme cost-savings since they require no maintenance nor expensive trenching for operation. The city is so pleased with the new lights that they'll pursue further solar lighting projects.These Greenshine New Energy projects gained attention from the local news media, lauding them for ticking all the desired boxes--cost-effective, flexible, and focused on reducing the carbon footprint, enhancing the natural environment for each park.About Greenshine New EnergyGreenshine New Energy is a leader in solar lighting technology that specializes in developing and manufacturing customized solar outdoor LED lighting systems for a wide range of lighting applications. Our solar LED light systems are installed in over 5000 locations around the world and we provide solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial projects.For more information, please contact us at marketing@streetlights-solar.com or stop by our website at https://www.streetlights-solar.com.

